Model Sahara Ray, who had an affair with Justin Bieber, has died at the age of 34

Sahara Ray

Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray, who once attracted media attention due to her relationship with Justin Bieber, has died, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

"She passed away last night in hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was deeply loved," Sahara's family told TMZ.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Ray rose to prominence through her modeling career and social media activity: she amassed a large following on Instagram and launched her own swimwear brand, Sahara Ray Swim.

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In 2016, she made headlines when she was photographed vacationing with Justin Bieber in Hawaii. She had previously also been romantically linked to Australian singer Cody Simpson.

The model was the daughter of legendary Australian surfer Tony Ray; she spent much of her childhood traveling between Australia, California, and Hawaii.

In 2024, Sahara spoke about her battle with Guillain–Barré syndrome—a rare neurological disorder that led to partial paralysis following a serious car accident.

Sahara Ray was 34 years old.

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