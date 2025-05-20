Mobile pharmacy routes already cover over 1000 settlements in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

$41.500.03
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
May 19, 07:07 PM • 11243 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 29588 views

May 19, 05:40 PM • 29588 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM • 40744 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 144158 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 09:06 AM • 98319 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 281661 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 08:32 AM • 92140 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

May 19, 08:30 AM • 77430 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

May 19, 07:57 AM • 52882 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

May 19, 06:58 AM • 34217 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

moscow is ready for a memorandum on peace: putin announced the conditions for an agreement with Ukraine after a telephone conversation with Trump

May 19, 05:36 PM • 7008 views

Trump and Putin discussed another prisoner exchange between Russia and the USA - Ushakov

May 19, 06:24 PM • 3592 views

Trump and Putin did not talk about a deadline for a ceasefire in Ukraine - Ushakov

May 19, 06:37 PM • 4210 views

Ukraine does not plan to declare neutral status, as required by Russia - Zelensky

May 19, 07:36 PM • 3638 views

Trump stunned European leaders with details of agreements with Putin - Financial Times

May 19, 08:01 PM • 5930 views
Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 45447 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 71897 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 144158 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 281661 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
May 19, 05:46 AM • 123339 views
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 33570 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 34132 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 121586 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 125958 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 211955 views
Mobile pharmacy routes already cover over 1000 settlements in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

There are 29 mobile pharmacy points operating in Ukraine, serving remote communities and front-line regions. The largest number of mobile pharmacies operate in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions.

Mobile pharmacy routes already cover over 1000 settlements in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

As of May 2025, 29 mobile pharmacy points are operating in 17 regions of Ukraine, and another one is preparing to leave in the near future. This was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that in most cases the routes cover exactly those settlements where there are no stationary pharmacies at all. We are talking about the most remote communities, frontline areas, villages with limited access to medical infrastructure.

We launched the first mobile pharmacy in January 2024 - from one route in Kharkiv region. Today, their routes cover more than 1,000 settlements - these are thousands of people who have gained real access to medicines where there was no pharmacy before

- said Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko.

According to him, in wartime, a mobile pharmacy is not just a point of sale, it is a "point of trust, stability and care for people in communities", because in such pharmacies you can buy both prescription and over-the-counter drugs, including medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, which allows people to save money and not interrupt treatment.

"Currently, the largest number of settlements are covered by mobile pharmacy routes in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions. The same regions are leading in terms of the number of operating mobile pharmacies - three points in each", - the Ministry of Health specified.

Recall

Back in August 2023, the Government adopted a resolution allowing licensees for retail trade in medicines to establish mobile pharmacy points. In January 2024, the first mobile pharmacy in Ukraine started operating in Kharkiv region, which delivers medicines to 80 settlements.

Later it became known that Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to Ukrainians in Sumy and Donetsk regions within the framework of the pilot project "Ukrposhta. Pharmacy", which is designed to solve the problem of lack of pharmacies.

Almost 30 thousand Ukrainians will be provided with medicines: a mobile pharmacy has been launched in Cherkasy region08.02.24, 18:15 • 24314 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyHealth
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrposhta
Viktor Lyashko
Ukraine
