Mobile pharmacy routes already cover over 1000 settlements in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

As of May 2025, 29 mobile pharmacy points are operating in 17 regions of Ukraine, and another one is preparing to leave in the near future. This was reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH), UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that in most cases the routes cover exactly those settlements where there are no stationary pharmacies at all. We are talking about the most remote communities, frontline areas, villages with limited access to medical infrastructure.

We launched the first mobile pharmacy in January 2024 - from one route in Kharkiv region. Today, their routes cover more than 1,000 settlements - these are thousands of people who have gained real access to medicines where there was no pharmacy before - said Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko.

According to him, in wartime, a mobile pharmacy is not just a point of sale, it is a "point of trust, stability and care for people in communities", because in such pharmacies you can buy both prescription and over-the-counter drugs, including medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, which allows people to save money and not interrupt treatment.

"Currently, the largest number of settlements are covered by mobile pharmacy routes in Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions. The same regions are leading in terms of the number of operating mobile pharmacies - three points in each", - the Ministry of Health specified.

Recall

Back in August 2023, the Government adopted a resolution allowing licensees for retail trade in medicines to establish mobile pharmacy points. In January 2024, the first mobile pharmacy in Ukraine started operating in Kharkiv region, which delivers medicines to 80 settlements.

Later it became known that Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to Ukrainians in Sumy and Donetsk regions within the framework of the pilot project "Ukrposhta. Pharmacy", which is designed to solve the problem of lack of pharmacies.

Almost 30 thousand Ukrainians will be provided with medicines: a mobile pharmacy has been launched in Cherkasy region