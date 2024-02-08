Almost 30 thousand Ukrainians will be provided with medicines: a mobile pharmacy has been launched in Cherkasy region

Ukraine's second mobile pharmacy covering 36 villages has appeared in Cherkasy region, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

Currently, 6 routes have been approved in Cherkasy region, which will cover 36 villages and provide access to medicines for about 27.5 thousand Ukrainians. In addition, it is planned to license another mobile pharmacy in the near future, which will increase the supply of medicines to the rural population of the region by 2-3 times.

Ukraine's first mobile pharmacy launched in Kharkiv region

The launch of mobile pharmacies allows us to address the issue of access to medicines in rural areas and give patients the opportunity to purchase medicines without having to travel to larger cities to get them. It is also important that patients can take advantage of the Affordable Medicines program, i.e. receive medicines free of charge or with a partial co-payment. We are interested in seeing more and more mobile pharmacies and this practice becoming commonplace in all regions of Ukraine - said Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko.

Addendum

The agency said that patients will receive information about the arrival of the mobile pharmacy from their family doctor and local authorities, with whose heads the routes have been agreed.

The mobile pharmacy will sell both over-the-counter and prescription drugs. All prescription drugs will be dispensed on paper and electronic prescriptions

Recall

Almost 90% of villages in the country do not have stationary pharmacies. The Ministry of Health emphasizes the need to expand the network of mobile pharmacies to improve access to medicines for the rural population.

Mobile pharmacy launches in Cherkasy region to provide medicines to almost 30 thousand villagers