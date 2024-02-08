Almost 30 thousand Ukrainians will be provided with medicines: a mobile pharmacy has been launched in Cherkasy region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 12875 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108044 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115988 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158586 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161643 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260378 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175881 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166654 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148510 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231839 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 58993 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 66840 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 65623 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 44686 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 56966 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 260382 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231844 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217459 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242999 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229435 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 108052 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 83417 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 88644 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115021 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115826 views
Almost 30 thousand Ukrainians will be provided with medicines: a mobile pharmacy has been launched in Cherkasy region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24294 views

A mobile pharmacy was launched in Cherkasy region to provide medicines to about 27,500 people in 36 villages. Another mobile pharmacy is also planned, which will increase the supply of medicines to the rural population of the region by 2-3 times

Ukraine's  second mobile pharmacy covering 36 villages has appeared in Cherkasy region, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details 

Currently, 6 routes have been approved in Cherkasy region, which will cover 36 villages and provide access to medicines for about 27.5 thousand Ukrainians. In addition, it is planned to license another mobile pharmacy in the near future, which will increase the supply of medicines to the rural population of the region by 2-3 times.

Ukraine's first mobile pharmacy launched in Kharkiv region18.01.24, 13:57 • 35276 views

The launch of mobile pharmacies allows us to address the issue of access to medicines in rural areas and give patients the opportunity to purchase medicines without having to travel to larger cities to get them. It is also important that patients can take advantage of the Affordable Medicines program, i.e. receive medicines free of charge or with a partial co-payment. We are interested in seeing more and more mobile pharmacies and this practice becoming commonplace in all regions of Ukraine 

- said Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko.

Addendum

The agency said that patients will receive information about the arrival of the mobile pharmacy from their family doctor and local authorities, with whose heads the routes have been agreed.

The mobile pharmacy will sell both over-the-counter and prescription drugs. All prescription drugs will be dispensed on paper and electronic prescriptions

Recall

Almost 90% of villages in the country do not have stationary pharmacies. The Ministry of Health emphasizes the need to expand the network of mobile pharmacies to improve access to medicines for the rural population.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health

Contact us about advertising