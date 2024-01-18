Ukraine's first mobile pharmacy launched in Kharkiv region

The first mobile pharmacy in Ukraine to deliver medicines to 80 settlements in the region has been launched in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

The ministry explains that the project should solve the issue of access to medicines in villages. In addition, during the period of martial law, mobile pharmacies will be able to operate in frontline areas and emergency zones.

Patients will receive information about the arrival of the mobile pharmacy from their family doctor or local authorities. The route will be built in accordance with the needs of the communities identified by family doctors and taking into account the security situation in the region.

Now, residents of 80 settlements in the region will be able to receive the medicines they need for treatment, including under the state program "Affordable Medicines," i.e. free of charge or with a small surcharge. I hope for an active position and involvement of other pharmacy market players in this initiative in different regions of Ukraine. It is very important to combine the efforts of the government and business to ensure the availability of medicines - Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said during a visit to Kharkiv region.

The agency emphasizes that mobile pharmacies can dispense both prescription and over-the-counter medicines, and the assortment will be determined by the licensee. All prescription drugs will be sold exclusively on prescription, both paper and electronic.

At the same time, the sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors is prohibited in mobile pharmacies. It is also noted that mobile pharmacies will operate in the form of a vehicle and exclusively in rural areas where there are no stationary pharmacy outlets.

The license conditions set out clear requirements for the establishment of mobile pharmacies. In particular, the vehicle must bear the inscription "mobile pharmacy" on its outer surfaces and information about its affiliation with a particular licensee (pharmacy, pharmacy chain, or other entities holding the relevant licenses). The vehicle must have a cash register, refrigeration equipment, temperature and humidity control - the Ministry of Health emphasizes.

