Ukraine's first mobile pharmacy launched in Kharkiv region

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Ukraine's first mobile pharmacy launched in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35278 views

The first mobile pharmacy in Ukraine to deliver medicines to 80 settlements has been launched in Kharkiv region. The project aims to improve access to medicines in villages and frontline areas, especially during martial law.

The first mobile pharmacy in Ukraine to deliver medicines to 80 settlements in the region has been launched in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.

Details

The ministry explains that the project should solve the issue of access to medicines in villages. In addition, during the period of martial law, mobile pharmacies will be able to operate in frontline areas and emergency zones.

Patients will receive information about the arrival of the mobile pharmacy from their family doctor or local authorities. The route will be built in accordance with the needs of the communities identified by family doctors and taking into account the security situation in the region.

Ukrposhta will deliver medicines to the de-occupied and frontline territories04.01.24, 10:21 • 24550 views

Now, residents of 80 settlements in the region will be able to receive the medicines they need for treatment, including under the state program "Affordable Medicines," i.e. free of charge or with a small surcharge. I hope for an active position and involvement of other pharmacy market players in this initiative in different regions of Ukraine. It is very important to combine the efforts of the government and business to ensure the availability of medicines

- Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said during a visit to Kharkiv region.

Addendum

The agency emphasizes that mobile pharmacies can dispense both prescription and over-the-counter medicines, and the assortment will be determined by the licensee. All prescription drugs will be sold exclusively on prescription, both paper and electronic.

At the same time, the sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors is prohibited in mobile pharmacies. It is also noted that mobile pharmacies will operate in the form of a vehicle and exclusively in rural areas where there are no stationary pharmacy outlets.

The license conditions set out clear requirements for the establishment of mobile pharmacies. In particular, the vehicle must bear the inscription "mobile pharmacy" on its outer surfaces and information about its affiliation with a particular licensee (pharmacy, pharmacy chain, or other entities holding the relevant licenses). The vehicle must have a cash register, refrigeration equipment, temperature and humidity control 

- the Ministry of Health emphasizes.

Transplants will be financed through the program of medical guarantees - Ministry of Health25.12.23, 14:42 • 26183 views

Recall

In December last year, three cases of a new sub-variant of the coronavirus, Pirole, were reported in Ukraine. In total , 17 strains of coronavirus are circulating in Ukraine - all sub-variants of the Omicron strain.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Health

Health