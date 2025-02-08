Missing passenger plane found in Alaska, all 10 people on board are dead

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55337 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101019 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104552 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121629 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101832 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128292 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116892 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161546 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105365 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101660 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82535 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110451 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104838 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121629 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128292 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161546 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151746 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183909 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104838 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110451 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138057 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139819 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167631 views
Actual
Missing passenger plane found in Alaska, all 10 people on board are dead

Missing passenger plane found in Alaska, all 10 people on board are dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40175 views

In western Alaska, the wreckage of a small passenger plane, a Bering Air plane that disappeared while en route to the city of Nome, was found. All 10 people on board were killed, and the plane was found on the sea ice 19 kilometers from the coast.

A small passenger plane that crashed in western Alaska in the United States on a flight to the city of Nome was found on Friday, February 7, on the sea ice. All 10 people on board were killed. This was reported by the international news agency Associated Press (AP), citing a statement from the authorities, UNN reports.

Details

According to AR, US Coast Guard spokesman Mike Salerno said that rescuers were searching for the plane in its last known location using a helicopter when they spotted the wreckage. They lowered two rescuers to examine the crash site

The Bering Air single-engine turboprop was flying from Unalakleet on Thursday afternoon with nine passengers and a pilot, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Airplane with passengers crashes near airfield in Switzerland, there are victims06.02.25, 15:57 • 28906 views

The Cessna Caravan took off from Unalakleet at 14:37, and less than an hour later, it was lost, said Bering Air's Chief Operating Officer David Olson. According to the National Weather Service, the plane was flying in light snow and fog at a temperature of -8.3°C at the time of the disappearance.

The Coast Guard reported that the plane went missing about 48 km southeast of Nome. The wreckage was found about 19 km offshore.

Radar data provided by the U.S. Civil Air Patrol showed that at approximately 3:18 p.m., the plane experienced a sharp drop in altitude and speed, said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble.

What exactly caused this, I cannot say

- said Benjamin McIntyre-Coble.

He also added that he was not aware of any distress calls from the plane.

According to Alaska State Police Lieutenant Ben Endres, all 10 people on board the plane were adults, and the flight was a routine commute.

F-35 crashes in Alaska: what is known about the incident29.01.25, 03:39 • 32982 views

It is noted that local residents, state and federal agencies assisted in the search efforts, combing ice-covered water bodies and combing miles of frozen tundra.

The local authorities of Nome reported that prayer services will be held on Friday to honor the memory of the victims, support their families and rescuers.

Airplane crashes into public transportation in Brazil: there are dead07.02.25, 22:18 • 55426 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
associated-pressAssociated Press
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising