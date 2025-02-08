Missing passenger plane found in Alaska, all 10 people on board are dead

A small passenger plane that crashed in western Alaska in the United States on a flight to the city of Nome was found on Friday, February 7, on the sea ice. All 10 people on board were killed. This was reported by the international news agency Associated Press (AP), citing a statement from the authorities, UNN reports.

Details

According to AR, US Coast Guard spokesman Mike Salerno said that rescuers were searching for the plane in its last known location using a helicopter when they spotted the wreckage. They lowered two rescuers to examine the crash site

The Bering Air single-engine turboprop was flying from Unalakleet on Thursday afternoon with nine passengers and a pilot, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The Cessna Caravan took off from Unalakleet at 14:37, and less than an hour later, it was lost, said Bering Air's Chief Operating Officer David Olson. According to the National Weather Service, the plane was flying in light snow and fog at a temperature of -8.3°C at the time of the disappearance.

The Coast Guard reported that the plane went missing about 48 km southeast of Nome. The wreckage was found about 19 km offshore.

Radar data provided by the U.S. Civil Air Patrol showed that at approximately 3:18 p.m., the plane experienced a sharp drop in altitude and speed, said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble.

What exactly caused this, I cannot say - said Benjamin McIntyre-Coble.

He also added that he was not aware of any distress calls from the plane.

According to Alaska State Police Lieutenant Ben Endres, all 10 people on board the plane were adults, and the flight was a routine commute.

It is noted that local residents, state and federal agencies assisted in the search efforts, combing ice-covered water bodies and combing miles of frozen tundra.

The local authorities of Nome reported that prayer services will be held on Friday to honor the memory of the victims, support their families and rescuers.

