Airplane crashes into public transportation in Brazil: there are dead

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48377 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 96190 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103008 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118655 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100821 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126210 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102862 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113241 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116861 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159894 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104055 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100031 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 71590 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107748 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102021 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118655 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126210 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159894 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150163 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182328 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102021 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107748 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137170 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138968 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166869 views
Airplane crashes into public transportation in Brazil: there are dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 55426 views

In São Paulo, a King Air light aircraft crashed into a parked bus, which caught fire. Two people on board were killed and seven others were injured, including the bus driver and a motorcyclist.

On the morning of February 7, a plane crash occurred in the Brazilian city of São Paulo, killing two people. Several other people were injured. This was reported by El Confidencial, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the King Air light aircraft, which took off from Campo de Marti Airport in the direction of Porto Alegre, crashed during an emergency landing attempt. The plane crashed into a parked bus. As a result, public transportation caught fire.

ImageImage

According to the newspaper, there were no passengers in the public transport. However, the driver of the vehicle and a motorcyclist who was in the accident area were injured. Five people who were at the bus stop also sustained minor injuries.

Emergency services found the charred bodies of two people who were traveling aboard the crashed plane, and the injured were identified as a bus driver and a motorcyclist traveling in the area

- the post says.

The mayor of the city expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims on social media. According to him, all necessary assistance is being provided to the victims of the disaster.

It is known that the Brazilian authorities have launched an investigation into the causes of the collision.   

Recall

In the province of Maguindanao del Sur , a light aircraft chartered by the US military crashed. Four people were killed in the crash.

Airplane with passengers crashes near airfield in Switzerland, there are victims06.02.25, 15:57 • 28905 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
brazilBrazil

