Airplane crashes into public transportation in Brazil: there are dead

On the morning of February 7, a plane crash occurred in the Brazilian city of São Paulo, killing two people. Several other people were injured. This was reported by El Confidencial, according to UNN.

It is noted that the King Air light aircraft, which took off from Campo de Marti Airport in the direction of Porto Alegre, crashed during an emergency landing attempt. The plane crashed into a parked bus. As a result, public transportation caught fire.

According to the newspaper, there were no passengers in the public transport. However, the driver of the vehicle and a motorcyclist who was in the accident area were injured. Five people who were at the bus stop also sustained minor injuries.

Emergency services found the charred bodies of two people who were traveling aboard the crashed plane, and the injured were identified as a bus driver and a motorcyclist traveling in the area - the post says.

The mayor of the city expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims on social media. According to him, all necessary assistance is being provided to the victims of the disaster.

It is known that the Brazilian authorities have launched an investigation into the causes of the collision.

