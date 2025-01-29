ukenru
F-35 crashes in Alaska: what is known about the incident

F-35 crashes in Alaska: what is known about the incident

An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Eielson Air Force Base in Fairbanks during a training flight. The pilot managed to eject, his condition is stable, and the military has launched an investigation into the causes of the accident.

An airplane crash involving an F-35 fighter jet during a training flight occurred at Eielson Air Force Base, located near Fairbanks. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

The pilot reportedly managed to eject and avoided serious injury. 

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the plane experienced a technical malfunction during a landing approach. Before the accident, the military pilot declared an emergency in the air. His condition is currently stable and he is undergoing a medical examination. 

According to the military, the fighter jet sustained significant damage. Experts are working at the scene to determine the cause of the accident. The Air Force has announced its intention to conduct a detailed investigation to prevent similar incidents in the future. 

Eielson Air Force Base is a key facility for the US Air Force. In 2016, it was selected to host more than 50 F-35 fighter jets, which led to a large-scale expansion of infrastructure and the involvement of thousands of military personnel and their families.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
associated-pressAssociated Press
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

