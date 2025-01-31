Missile strike on Odesa: much destruction in the UNESCO protected area, some wounded
Two people were injured in the Russian attack on the historic center of Odesa and are being taken to hospitals. A building in the UNESCO protected area and the Bristol Hotel were damaged.
As a result of Russia's attack on Odesa , two people were injured and are currently being transported to city hospitals. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.
Russian terrorists attacked the historic center of Odesa with rockets. So far, two victims have been reported. They are currently being transported to city hospitals where they will be provided with all necessary medical care
According to him, the relevant services are working at the scene of the attack.
In addition, according to the mayor, there is a lot of damage and destruction in the UNESCO protected area, and a building that is under enhanced protection has been damaged.
Trolleybuses 7 and 9 are temporarily running to the railway station.
A Russian attack damaged the Bristol Hotel in central Odesa. Prior to the incident, high-speed targets were spotted in the Black Sea and explosions were heard in the city.