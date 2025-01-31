Missile strike on Odesa: much destruction in the UNESCO protected area, some wounded

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 34755 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 71359 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103455 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106756 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125014 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102610 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130641 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103604 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113338 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116936 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103880 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96918 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113508 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 30494 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107972 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 34793 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125022 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130644 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163365 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153391 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4569 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 11208 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107972 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113508 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138843 views
Missile strike on Odesa: much destruction in the UNESCO protected area, some wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52671 views

Two people were injured in the Russian attack on the historic center of Odesa and are being taken to hospitals. A building in the UNESCO protected area and the Bristol Hotel were damaged.

As a result of Russia's attack on Odesa , two people were injured and are currently being transported to city hospitals. This was reported by Odesa Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN reports.

Russian terrorists attacked the historic center of Odesa with rockets. So far, two victims have been reported. They are currently being transported to city hospitals where they will be provided with all necessary medical care 

- said the mayor.

According to him, the relevant services are working at the scene of the attack.

In addition, according to the mayor, there is a lot of damage and destruction in the UNESCO protected area, and a building that is under enhanced protection has been damaged.

Trolleybuses 7 and 9 are temporarily running to the railway station.

Occupants attacked the historic center of Odesa with rockets - RMA31.01.25, 20:44 • 28644 views

Previously

A Russian attack damaged the Bristol Hotel in central Odesa. Prior to the incident, high-speed targets were spotted in the Black Sea and explosions were heard in the city.

Antonina Tumanova

War
unescoUNESCO
odesaOdesa

