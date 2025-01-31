Occupants attacked the historic center of Odesa with rockets - RMA

The Russian army fired missiles at the historic center of Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Russian terrorists attacked the historic center of Odesa with missiles. The threat remains - Kiper said.

Previously

A Russian attack damaged the Bristol Hotel in central Odesa. Prior to the incident, high-speed targets were spotted in the Black Sea and explosions were heard in the city.