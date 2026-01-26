$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
January 26, 04:43 PM • 20881 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 18739 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
January 26, 12:45 PM • 25036 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
January 26, 11:57 AM • 23658 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 38811 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 25186 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
January 26, 10:01 AM • 49942 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22625 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41883 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Missile strike on Kharkiv: number of injured increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1130 views

Two people were injured as a result of a missile strike on Kharkiv. Two schools and energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Missile strike on Kharkiv: number of injured increased

The number of people injured as a result of Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv has risen to two. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the occupiers continue their terror, fighting against peaceful civilians.

It was a combined attack - missile strikes and UAVs. Two people were injured, they are receiving all necessary medical care. Two schools in the Industrial district of the city were damaged. In addition, our energy infrastructure came under enemy fire - there is quite serious damage

- Syniehubov said.

He added that all relevant brigades are working on the ground to quickly eliminate the consequences of the shelling and stabilize the situation.

About 80% of the city of Kharkiv and the region are currently without electricity, as we have emergency power outage schedules in effect

- summarized the head of the RMA.

In turn, the State Emergency Service published photos of the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

On Monday evening, Russia launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, explosions were heard in the city. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that there were casualties as a result of the enemy shelling.

Zelenskyy instructed the Air Force commander to determine additional protection options for Kharkiv26.01.26, 15:18 • 5446 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
State Emergency Service of Ukraine