Missile strike on Kharkiv: number of injured increased

The number of people injured as a result of Russia's missile attack on Kharkiv has risen to two. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the occupiers continue their terror, fighting against peaceful civilians.

It was a combined attack - missile strikes and UAVs. Two people were injured, they are receiving all necessary medical care. Two schools in the Industrial district of the city were damaged. In addition, our energy infrastructure came under enemy fire - there is quite serious damage - Syniehubov said.

He added that all relevant brigades are working on the ground to quickly eliminate the consequences of the shelling and stabilize the situation.

About 80% of the city of Kharkiv and the region are currently without electricity, as we have emergency power outage schedules in effect - summarized the head of the RMA.

In turn, the State Emergency Service published photos of the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

On Monday evening, Russia launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, explosions were heard in the city. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that there were casualties as a result of the enemy shelling.

Zelenskyy instructed the Air Force commander to determine additional protection options for Kharkiv