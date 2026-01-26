Zelenskyy instructed the Air Force commander to determine additional protection options for Kharkiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to identify additional protection options for Kharkiv, reports UNN.

I instructed the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, to determine additional protection options for Kharkiv. - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state thanked everyone who is currently involved in restoration work, working in repair crews, and at energy facilities.

The professionalism of our energy workers, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and many repair crews is unprecedented. It is important that all regional and local leaders work just as professionally. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy summarized.

The situation in Kyiv is extremely difficult, many people need immediate support: Zelenskyy gave a number of instructions to government officials