Zelenskyy instructed the Air Force commander to determine additional protection options for Kharkiv

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 2254 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 6804 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 13986 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 14263 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 30187 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 17648 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31409 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 22022 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 27225 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 36932 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
3m/s
96%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 24502 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 21037 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 20162 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 15496 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 6670 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 13953 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 30157 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 20234 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31396 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 109765 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Friedrich Merz
Ed Miliband
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 3994 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 30502 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 30048 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 46073 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 45886 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Financial Times

Zelenskyy instructed the Air Force commander to determine additional protection options for Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Minister of Defense to determine additional protection options for Kharkiv. He also thanked everyone involved in the restoration work.

Zelenskyy instructed the Air Force commander to determine additional protection options for Kharkiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed to identify additional protection options for Kharkiv, reports UNN.

I instructed the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, to determine additional protection options for Kharkiv.

- Zelenskyy said.

The head of state thanked everyone who is currently involved in restoration work, working in repair crews, and at energy facilities.

The professionalism of our energy workers, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, and many repair crews is unprecedented. It is important that all regional and local leaders work just as professionally. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy summarized.

The situation in Kyiv is extremely difficult, many people need immediate support: Zelenskyy gave a number of instructions to government officials26.01.26, 15:12 • 422 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kharkiv