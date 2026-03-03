$43.100.11
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 46621 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 34320 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 34074 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 32482 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 17349 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 17656 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 17028 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 38250 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17973 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Minus 790 occupiers and over one and a half thousand enemy UAVs: General Staff reported on Russian losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

On March 2, Russian troops lost 790 soldiers and 1529 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.03.26 amount to 1,268,520 personnel eliminated.

Minus 790 occupiers and over one and a half thousand enemy UAVs: General Staff reported on Russian losses per day

On March 2, Russian troops lost 790 soldiers and 1529 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.03.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,268,520 (+790) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,718 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 24,131 (+20)
        • artillery systems ‒ 37,842 (+47)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,665 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,319 (+6)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 348 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 154,698 (+1529)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4,384 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 30 (+1)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 80,992 (+235)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4,076 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The GUR published an intercepted conversation that indicates a critical moral and psychological state in Russian army units. The commander threatens subordinates with reprisals for refusing to go on the offensive.

                              Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy01.03.26, 20:27 • 78339 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine