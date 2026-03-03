Minus 790 occupiers and over one and a half thousand enemy UAVs: General Staff reported on Russian losses per day

On March 2, Russian troops lost 790 soldiers and 1529 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.03.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,268,520 (+790) killed

tanks ‒ 11,718 (+5)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 24,131 (+20)

artillery systems ‒ 37,842 (+47)

MLRS ‒ 1,665 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1,319 (+6)

aircraft ‒ 435 (0)

helicopters ‒ 348 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 154,698 (+1529)

cruise missiles ‒ 4,384 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 30 (+1)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 80,992 (+235)

special equipment ‒ 4,076 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

The GUR published an intercepted conversation that indicates a critical moral and psychological state in Russian army units. The commander threatens subordinates with reprisals for refusing to go on the offensive.

