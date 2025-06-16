$41.490.00
Minus 1200 soldiers and two tanks: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the enemy's losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,200 Russian soldiers and destroyed a lot of equipment. The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the war amounted to more than one million people.

Minus 1200 soldiers and two tanks: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the enemy's losses for the day

Over the past day, June 15, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,200 Russian servicemen, two tanks and 18 artillery systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.06.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1005060 (+1200) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10939 (+2)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22811 (+7)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29208 (+18)
          • MLRS ‒ 1418 (0)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1187 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 416 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 337 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 40804 (+95)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3346 (+9)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 52096 (+79)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3916 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              DPRK troops lost more than 6,000 servicemen during offensive combat operations against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region of russia. 

                              More than 130 battles on the front line in a day: General Staff names the hottest directions16.06.25, 00:05

Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Kursk Oblast
                              Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              North Korea
                              Tesla
