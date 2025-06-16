Over the past day, June 15, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,200 Russian servicemen, two tanks and 18 artillery systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1005060 (+1200) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 10939 (+2)

combat armored vehicles ‒ 22811 (+7)

artillery systems ‒ 29208 (+18)

MLRS ‒ 1418 (0)

air defense equipment ‒ 1187 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 416 (0)

helicopters ‒ 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 40804 (+95)

cruise missiles ‒ 3346 (+9)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

vehicles and tankers ‒ 52096 (+79)

special equipment ‒ 3916 (+1)

Data is being updated.

DPRK troops lost more than 6,000 servicemen during offensive combat operations against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region of russia.

