More than 130 battles on the front line in a day: General Staff names the hottest directions

Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 15, 05:00 AM • 23225 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 67319 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 72589 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
June 14, 12:45 PM • 68197 views
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
June 14, 03:30 AM • 65092 views
World Blood Donor Day, Sevastopol City Day and Furniture Maker's Day: what else is celebrated on June 14
June 13, 07:49 PM • 61508 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
June 13, 06:18 PM • 51993 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
June 13, 03:24 PM • 115208 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
June 13, 03:04 PM • 69404 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 58873 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Popular news
Actor Yuriy Felipenko, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in April, died at the frontJune 15, 01:37 PM • 14078 views
Iran asks Cyprus to convey a message to Israel - President's statementJune 15, 02:23 PM • 14846 views
Tragedy in Turkey: two hot air balloons crashed, one dead and dozens injuredJune 15, 02:54 PM • 4708 views
Powerful fortifications are being erected on the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions: photos and videosJune 15, 04:54 PM • 13381 views
In Saudi Arabia, a well-known journalist investigating corruption in the royal family was executed for "treason"06:55 PM • 5628 views
Publications
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 46276 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 118016 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 178538 views
"Poroshenko finally surrendered to the Office to avoid being imprisoned"June 13, 08:19 AM • 185230 views
Day of the first liberation of Mariupol: how the city lives in the new occupation June 13, 07:59 AM • 200950 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 18630 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 17053 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 115208 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 57337 views
"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 filmJune 13, 08:23 AM • 106559 views
More than 130 battles on the front line in a day: General Staff names the hottest directions

Kyiv • UNN

• 462 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

During June 15, 133 combat engagements took place on the front line. The most difficult situation is observed in the Pokrovsky, Novopavlivsky, Toretsky and Kursk directions.

More than 130 battles on the front line in a day: General Staff names the hottest directions

Since the beginning of the day, June 15, 133 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsk, Toretsk and Kursk directions. This was announced in his evening report of 15.06.2025 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 15.06.2025, 133 combat clashes were recorded at the front. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel attempts by the enemy to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on him.

Today, Russian invaders launched four missile and 26 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 11 missiles and dropping 38 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 1082 kamikaze drones were used for the attack and about four thousand shellings were carried out

- the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations six times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Kamyanka and towards Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to move forward six times towards Petropavlivka, Golubivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times near Kopanok, Novoegorivka, Lipovoye and in the directions of Shandrygolovoye, Torsky and Grigorovka.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled three attacks by the occupying forces near Grigorovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times near Chasovoy Yar, Belaya Gora and Kurdyumovka.

Twelve times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction near Toretsk, towards Rusynoy Yar, Novospassky and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lisivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka and in the directions of Mykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka and Pokrovsk. Three combat clashes are still ongoing. The settlements of Kopteve, Novopavlivka, Poltavka, Razine and Sukhy Yar were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 136 occupiers were neutralized, 84 of them irrevocably. Also destroyed are five cars, three motorcycles, five unmanned aerial vehicles, a satellite communication terminal, two generators. In addition, two cars and one armored fighting vehicle of the Russians were damaged

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy tried 22 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Konstantynopol, Novoselka, Vilne Pole, Novy Komar and towards Myrny, Shevchenko, Odradne, Bagatyr. Four combat clashes are still ongoing. Novopil, Tolstoy, Voskresenka and Mirne were subjected to an air strike.

In the Gulyaypol direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Zaliznychny, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault action in the area of Novandriivka.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy launched an air strike on Odradokamyanka.

In the Kursk direction, 21 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and carried out 200 artillery shellings, including eight from MLRS.

British intelligence: North Korea lost over 6,000 soldiers in the Kursk region15.06.25, 20:27 • 2732 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
