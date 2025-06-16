More than 130 battles on the front line in a day: General Staff names the hottest directions

Since the beginning of the day, June 15, 133 combat clashes took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivsk, Toretsk and Kursk directions. This was announced in his evening report of 15.06.2025 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), UNN reports.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on 15.06.2025, 133 combat clashes were recorded at the front. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel attempts by the enemy to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on him.

Today, Russian invaders launched four missile and 26 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 11 missiles and dropping 38 guided aerial bombs. In addition, 1082 kamikaze drones were used for the attack and about four thousand shellings were carried out - the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations six times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Kamyanka and towards Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor tried to move forward six times towards Petropavlivka, Golubivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 11 times near Kopanok, Novoegorivka, Lipovoye and in the directions of Shandrygolovoye, Torsky and Grigorovka.

In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled three attacks by the occupying forces near Grigorovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders seven times near Chasovoy Yar, Belaya Gora and Kurdyumovka.

Twelve times the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction near Toretsk, towards Rusynoy Yar, Novospassky and Yablunivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance 39 times in the areas of the settlements of Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lisivka, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Oleksiivka and in the directions of Mykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka and Pokrovsk. Three combat clashes are still ongoing. The settlements of Kopteve, Novopavlivka, Poltavka, Razine and Sukhy Yar were subjected to air strikes.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 136 occupiers were neutralized, 84 of them irrevocably. Also destroyed are five cars, three motorcycles, five unmanned aerial vehicles, a satellite communication terminal, two generators. In addition, two cars and one armored fighting vehicle of the Russians were damaged - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy tried 22 times to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Konstantynopol, Novoselka, Vilne Pole, Novy Komar and towards Myrny, Shevchenko, Odradne, Bagatyr. Four combat clashes are still ongoing. Novopil, Tolstoy, Voskresenka and Mirne were subjected to an air strike.

In the Gulyaypol direction, the enemy launched air strikes with unguided air missiles on Zaliznychny, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy assault action in the area of Novandriivka.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy launched an air strike on Odradokamyanka.

In the Kursk direction, 21 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, and carried out 200 artillery shellings, including eight from MLRS.

