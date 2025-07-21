$41.750.12
Ministry of Justice demands confiscation of assets of ex-MP Oliynyk: what objects are on the list

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1876 views

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to recover the assets of Volodymyr Oliynyk, accused of assisting the occupation regime in the Kyiv region. Seven real estate objects, a vessel, and a share in a limited liability company are claimed for recovery.

Ministry of Justice demands confiscation of assets of ex-MP Oliynyk: what objects are on the list

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to seize the assets of former Cherkasy mayor and MP Volodymyr Oliynyk. He is accused of facilitating the establishment of an occupation regime in the Kyiv region and participating in anti-Ukrainian activities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

On July 21, 2025, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply sanctions against Volodymyr Oliynyk in the form of seizing his assets for the benefit of the state.

- the post says.

The following have been declared for seizure:

  • 6 real estate objects in Cherkasy;
    • 1 real estate object in Kyiv region;
      • self-propelled, motor pleasure craft;
        • a share of corporate rights in E.S.P. TECHNOLOGIES LLC.

          Addition

          Volodymyr Oliynyk is a former mayor of Cherkasy (1994–2002) and ex-MP who left Ukraine after the Revolution of Dignity and moved to Russia. There, he co-founded the pro-Russian organization "Committee for the Salvation of Ukraine," which openly disseminates Kremlin propaganda and supports the war against Ukraine. In 2022, Oliynyk illegally appeared in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kyiv region, where, according to the Ministry of Justice, he facilitated the introduction of the occupation authorities.

          Alona Utkina

