Criminal kingpin "Umka" detained by SBU - sources

The Security Service of Ukraine detained the "thief in law" Serhiy Oliynyk, nicknamed "Umka". This was reported to UNN journalist by sources in the SBU.

Details

The SBU quite reasonably explained to the thief in law "Umka" and his private guards that they would not feel free in Ukraine. At the same time, the guys from the Service dismantled illegal special signals on the car. They were installed on Umka's armored car by the manufacturer, without obtaining any permits for their use from Ukrainian law enforcement officers. - reported the sources.

In the detention video, Oliynyk can be heard saying the words at the request of the SBU: "I promise that I will not drive with special signals."

As noted in the special service itself, SBU operatives regularly conduct a set of counterintelligence measures aimed at systematically countering organized crime.

Context

