A call center that defrauded EU citizens of UAH 2 million was exposed in Zakarpattia - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1778 views

Cyber experts of the SBU, together with Czech law enforcement officers, liquidated a call center in Zakarpattia, which was stealing accounts of residents of the European Union. The four organizers of the scheme face up to 12 years in prison.

A call center that defrauded EU citizens of UAH 2 million was exposed in Zakarpattia - SBU

Cyber experts of the Security Service, together with the National Agency for Combating Terrorism, Extremism and Cybercrime of the Police of the Czech Republic, have liquidated a scheme to steal electronic accounts of EU residents. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU in Telegram.

Details

Law enforcement officers detained 4 fraudsters in Zakarpattia who used viral programs to misappropriate cryptocurrency and bank accounts of foreign citizens.

To find clients, the attackers created an underground call center in Uzhgorod, which involved at least 70 operators aged 19 to 27. According to the instructions, they called foreigners, introduced themselves as investment consultants and persuaded them to invest in "promising" crypto projects.

At the same time, IT specialists who were part of the call center created Internet ads advertising fake investment platforms. In both cases, the fraudsters offered their victims to register in an electronic account, which allowed the attackers to hack the devices of "clients".

Ukraine exposes fraudsters who set up an underground call center and cheated EU citizens out of their money18.03.24, 15:06 • 23372 views

Then the defendants went to the users' crypto wallets and bank applications and transferred the stolen funds to their own accounts. In this way, the fraudsters seized at least 2 million funds in hryvnia equivalent.

During searches in the call center premises and in the homes of the defendants, mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of crimes were seized.

Cybersecurity in Ukraine: how to protect your funds from fraudsters?12.03.25, 14:20 • 243230 views

Currently, 4 organizers of the "scheme" have been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (fraud on a particularly large scale). The attackers are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The investigation into the criminal case is ongoing.

Let us remind you

In the autumn of last year, law enforcement officers of Ukraine and the Czech Republic stopped the activities of an international criminal organization that cheated more than 100 EU citizens. The attackers posed as bank employees and used telephone number spoofing technology.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies
Security Service of Ukraine
European Union
Czech Republic
Uzhhorod
