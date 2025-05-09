$41.440.02
SBU for the first time exposed an agent network of Hungarian intelligence: two agents were detained

Kyiv • UNN

 318 views

The SBU for the first time exposed a network of Hungarian military intelligence that was spying in Zakarpattia. Two agents were detained for collecting data on the region's defense and public sentiment.

SBU for the first time exposed an agent network of Hungarian intelligence: two agents were detained

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that for the first time in the history of Ukraine it exposed an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence, which spied against our state. Two agents from the Hungarian special service network were detained in Zakarpattia region, the SBU informed, UNN writes.

The Security Service for the first time in the history of Ukraine exposed an agent network of Hungarian military intelligence, which carried out espionage activities to the detriment of our state

- reported in the SBU.

The task of this center, as noted in the Ukrainian special service, was to "collect information about the military protection of the Zakarpattia region, search for vulnerable places in the ground and air defense of the region, as well as study the socio-political views of local residents: in particular, scenarios of their behavior if Hungarian troops enter the territory of the region."

As a result of comprehensive measures in Zakarpattia region, the SBU detained two agents from the Hungarian special service network

- indicated in the SBU.

As the investigation established, "the curator of both defendants was a full-time employee of Hungarian military intelligence, whose identity has already been identified by the Security Service."

The first defendant

According to the SBU, "one of his agents was a 40-year-old former soldier from the Berehove district, who was recruited by foreigners and transferred to the "standby mode" back in 2021." According to the counterintelligence and investigators of the SBU, the curator "activated" this agent in September 2024.

Task

"Then the traitor received the task: to study the mood of the local population and obtain the following information: what will be the reaction of the military and civilians of Zakarpattia if a peacekeeping contingent, in particular Hungarian troops, enters the region; what military equipment and weapons can be purchased on the black market of Zakarpattia; what is the situation with the migration of the Hungarian population in the region; what military forces are located in Zakarpattia, how much transport and combat vehicles; how well staffed are law enforcement agencies and what is their number, etc.", - the SBU said.

As reported in the special service, it was documented that after that the agent personally scouted the deployment of the Defense Forces and the coordinates of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems in the region.

"After collecting intelligence, he went to Hungary to report to the curator," the SBU reported, noting that to cross the border, the traitor оформ a certificate of caregiver for a sick father who needs treatment in foreign institutions.

According to the case file, during the meeting, the Hungarian intelligence officer handed over cash to the agent, which was intended for the implementation of the tasks. Among other things, the traitor was looking for a network of informants. The SBU established that the resident was trying to recruit at least two people.

Forming an agent network, foreign intelligence hoped to expand the range of information gathering, including obtaining data from front-line and front-line regions

- indicated in the SBU.

In March of this year, the SBU counterintelligence, as reported, documented the second meeting of the agent with the curator. This time, according to the Ukrainian special service, he received a phone with special software for clandestine communication.

Among the new tasks of the traitor, as noted in the SBU, "was the identification of official cars belonging to representatives of the Security and Defense Forces in the Zakarpattia region." "In addition, the resident had to find and transmit to the Hungarian special service data on the losses of the Armed Forces in the war and current events from the front line, and had already selected a suitable contact in the Defense Forces," - continued in the SBU.

Another figure

Another detainee is a former serviceman of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, who resigned from the unit in 2025. According to available information, her tasks included informing the Hungarian special service about the availability of airplanes and helicopters in the Zakarpattia region, as well as about the defense systems of the military unit where she served

- reported in the SBU.

The SBU counterintelligence, as indicated, "documented every step of the Hungarian agents and detained the defendants at their places of residence." During the search, as noted, phones and other material evidence of subversive activities were seized from them.

Suspicion

Investigators of the Security Service informed the defendants about the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrators are in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring to justice all members of the agent network of Hungarian intelligence.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
S-300 missile system
Hungary
Ukraine
