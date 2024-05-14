ukenru
Ukraine's plan: the first five indicators on public financial management and anti-corruption have been fulfilled - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine's plan: the first five indicators on public financial management and anti-corruption have been fulfilled - Ministry of Finance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15675 views

Kyiv fulfilled the first five indicators of Ukraine's Plan for Reforms in Public Finance Management, Anti-Corruption and Business Environment in the first quarter of 2024, which allowed it to attract €6 billion in transitional financing.

Kyiv has fulfilled the first 5 indicators of the Ukraine Plan, which were set for the first quarter of this year in the areas of public finance management, anti-corruption and business environment development. This was stated by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko during a meeting of the EU Council on Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN) on May 14, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Finance. 

Ukraine has already fulfilled the first five indicators of the Ukraine Plan, which were set for the first quarter of 2024 in the areas of public finance management, anti-corruption, and business environment development. This made it possible to attract EUR 6 billion of transitional financing under the Ukraine Facility. Four of the nine indicators set for the second quarter were also implemented

- Marchenko said.

The Ukraine Plan is a specific list of structural reforms and measures. The document includes 151 indicators in 15 areas, including public finance management, anti-money laundering, and financial markets. Fulfillment of the terms of the Ukraine Plan for the specified period will allow attracting a total of EUR 16 billion in 2024, of which EUR 3 billion will be grants.

 On May 14, the European Union's Economic and Financial Affairs Council approved the Ukraine Plan under the EU's Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027.  Kyiv will soon receive €1.9 billion.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Economy Politics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

