The Ministry of Education and Culture supports the draft law on the ban on speaking Russian in educational institutions during breaks - Lisovyi
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Education and Science supports a bill to ban the Russian language in schools during breaks and in private communication. Minister Oksen Lisovyi emphasized the importance of protecting the Ukrainian language and the languages of national communities.
The Ministry of Education and Science supports the draft law on the Ukrainian-language environment in schools, which provides for a ban on teachers and students speaking Russian during breaks and in private communication on the territory of the educational institution. This was stated by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi during an hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports .
Details
As for the draft law, it was the initiative of Ms. Natalia Pipa. The Ministry of Education supported this draft law with some comments. What I would like to emphasize is that in any decisions that protect the Ukrainian language, we should provide for the possibility of equal, equal development of the languages of national communities and the European Union. This certainly does not apply to the language of the aggressor country. We understand that language is used as a weapon, as a prerequisite for aggression. That is why we care about the languages of indigenous peoples, the languages of national communities, and, above all, the development of the Ukrainian language. Therefore, we support the draft law, in short
Recall
The Verkhovna Rada registered a draft law on the Ukrainian-language environment in schools. The document provides for a ban on teachers and students speaking Russian during breaks and in private on the territory of an educational institution.