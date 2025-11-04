Ministry of Defense officer detained on suspicion of organizing the escape of conscripts abroad

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers exposed the deputy head of one of the military representative offices of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, who is suspected of setting up a scheme for the illegal transfer of conscription-age men to Europe. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Zakarpattia Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region, the officer promised clients to ensure travel to the state border and further crossing through the mountainous and forested area of the Rakhiv district to Romania. To avoid checks at checkpoints, he used a service vehicle of the Ministry of Defense.

The cost of crossing the border is 7.5 thousand euros per person. He was detained while receiving another part of the funds – reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – organization of illegal transfer of persons across the state border. The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of more than 908 thousand hryvnias.

