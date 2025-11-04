The abbot of the Sviatohirsk Sviato-Uspenska Lavra, Metropolitan Arseniy, has been notified of a new suspicion of justifying and denying Russia's armed aggression. The court re-elected a pre-trial detention measure for him — detention. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the abbot of the Sviatohirsk Sviato-Uspenska Lavra was notified of suspicion of justifying and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as glorifying its participants (Part 1, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court re-elected a pre-trial detention measure for him in the form of detention. - the message says.

The investigation established that in May-June 2022, the suspect, during public speeches, disseminated narratives of Russian propaganda, in particular, accusing the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the death of clergymen and the destruction of churches, denying the aggression of the Russian Federation.

Recall

In 2024, Metropolitan Arseniy, the abbot of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC (MP), was notified by the Security Service of Ukraine of suspicion for, as the special services indicate, "prompting" the Rashists about the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region.

Subsequently, the abbot of the Sviatohirsk Lavra, who disseminated information about the locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was taken into custody, facing up to 8 years in prison.