A foreigner who tried to transfer secret documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft to a foreign intelligence service was sentenced to 6 years in prison

A foreigner was sentenced to six years behind bars for attempting to transfer secret technical documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft to a foreign intelligence service. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Following public prosecution by the Prosecutor General's Office, a foreigner was sentenced to 6 years in prison for espionage (Part 1 of Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was established that he entered Ukraine in 2022 and acted on behalf of a foreign intelligence service. - the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

It is noted that in 2024, the convicted person contacted an engineer of a state enterprise and offered him one million dollars for technical documentation for one of the Ukrainian aircraft.

The engineer handed him a flash drive with materials marked "Secret" and containing state secrets. Immediately after receiving the drive, the agent was detained by the SBU.

The court's verdict has entered into force - the Prosecutor General's Office briefly summarized.

The SBU detained a deserter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who, on the instructions of Russian special services, was preparing a terrorist attack in the center of Zaporizhzhia, planning to detonate an improvised explosive device in a crowded place. He faces life imprisonment for treason and other crimes.