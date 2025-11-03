A foreigner who tried to transfer secret documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft to a foreign intelligence service was sentenced to 6 years in prison
Kyiv • UNN
A foreigner was sentenced to 6 years in prison for espionage. He tried to obtain secret technical documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft for $1 million.
A foreigner was sentenced to six years behind bars for attempting to transfer secret technical documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft to a foreign intelligence service. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.
Details
Following public prosecution by the Prosecutor General's Office, a foreigner was sentenced to 6 years in prison for espionage (Part 1 of Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was established that he entered Ukraine in 2022 and acted on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.
It is noted that in 2024, the convicted person contacted an engineer of a state enterprise and offered him one million dollars for technical documentation for one of the Ukrainian aircraft.
The engineer handed him a flash drive with materials marked "Secret" and containing state secrets. Immediately after receiving the drive, the agent was detained by the SBU.
The court's verdict has entered into force
Addition
