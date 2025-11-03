$42.080.01
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 10198 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 11461 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 18500 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 14053 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 13956 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 27900 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 32872 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29611 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25270 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
A foreigner who tried to transfer secret documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft to a foreign intelligence service was sentenced to 6 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

A foreigner was sentenced to 6 years in prison for espionage. He tried to obtain secret technical documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft for $1 million.

A foreigner who tried to transfer secret documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft to a foreign intelligence service was sentenced to 6 years in prison

A foreigner was sentenced to six years behind bars for attempting to transfer secret technical documentation for a Ukrainian aircraft to a foreign intelligence service. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

Following public prosecution by the Prosecutor General's Office, a foreigner was sentenced to 6 years in prison for espionage (Part 1 of Article 114 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was established that he entered Ukraine in 2022 and acted on behalf of a foreign intelligence service.

- the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

It is noted that in 2024, the convicted person contacted an engineer of a state enterprise and offered him one million dollars for technical documentation for one of the Ukrainian aircraft.

The engineer handed him a flash drive with materials marked "Secret" and containing state secrets. Immediately after receiving the drive, the agent was detained by the SBU.

The court's verdict has entered into force

- the Prosecutor General's Office briefly summarized.

Addition

The SBU detained a deserter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who, on the instructions of Russian special services, was preparing a terrorist attack in the center of Zaporizhzhia, planning to detonate an improvised explosive device in a crowded place. He faces life imprisonment for treason and other crimes.

Pavlo Zinchenko

