Ministry of Defense announced the transfer of Swedish Gripen fighters to Ukraine
Ukraine should receive Swedish Gripen, French Mirage, and additional F-16s. However, the exact dates and number of deliveries are not yet disclosed. This was stated in an interview with the BBC by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, writes UNN.
According to Havryliuk, Kyiv has appealed to partners with a request for at least ten medium-range Patriot systems. The general also said that additional deliveries of F-16 aircraft, as well as French Mirage and Swedish Gripen, are "expected."
When asked if he could announce the number of the latter, Havryliuk replied: "Let's wait until you see them in the sky over Ukraine, then you will understand."
He also did not comment on when these deliveries are expected.
And when you said "expected," do you mean all these aircraft, both "Mirage" and "Gripen," or only some of them, F-16?
Practically, you named the nomenclature correctly, but I will not detail when, what, which one
Earlier, UNN wrote that German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the strengthening of air defense on NATO's eastern flank and promised to transfer two more Patriot systems to Ukraine by the end of the year.