Ministry of Culture to check condition of Pochayiv Monastery used by UOC-MP

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3610 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82752 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140994 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146000 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240793 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172218 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163878 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148070 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220334 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112967 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111420 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41814 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60632 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107317 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 62061 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240788 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220331 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232857 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219961 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 3487 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14485 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21433 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107317 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111421 views
Ministry of Culture to check condition of Pochayiv Monastery used by UOC-MP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19215 views

The Ministry of Culture has set up a commission to check the condition of the Kremenets-Pochayiv State Historical and Architectural Reserve, including the Holy Dormition Pochayiv Lavra, which was transferred to the UOC (MP) for free use in 2003.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has set up a special commission to check the state of preservation of the state property of the Kremenets-Pochayiv State Historical and Architectural Reserve, namely the Holy Dormition Pochayiv Lavra. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the Ministry of Culture.

Details

It is noted that during June 3-29, the commission should check the state of preservation of the property of the Kremenets-Pochayiv State Historical and Architectural Reserve, which was transferred to the UOC-MP in 2003 for free use.

The lease agreement was signed for 49 years. It is valid until 2052.

Over 60% of Ukrainians support complete ban of UOC-MP in Ukraine - KIIS

The commission was headed by Olha Rutkovska, head of the department for coordinating the activities of cultural institutions of the Department of Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture. The commission consisted of 7 members, including representatives of the Ternopil RMA, the State Emergency Service, and the Kremenets-Pochayiv Reserve.

For reference

The Pochayiv Assumption Monastery in the Kremenets region is the second largest Orthodox shrine in Ukraine after the Kyiv Cave Monastery. The complex of the Pochayiv Lavra includes 18 buildings.

Some of the buildings of the Pochayiv Lavra, namely six buildings, are on the balance sheet of the Kremenets-Pochayiv State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine served a suspicion notice to a subdeacon of the UOC (MP) in Khersonwho campaigned for the region's accession to Russia, painted the entrance stele in Russian colors and agitated believers to support the pseudo-referendum.

"Agents in cassocks": how clergymen of the UOC (MP) worked for the Russian Federal Security Service - Bigus.info

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCulture
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson
polandPoland

