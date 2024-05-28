Ministry of Culture to check condition of Pochayiv Monastery used by UOC-MP

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has set up a special commission to check the state of preservation of the state property of the Kremenets-Pochayiv State Historical and Architectural Reserve, namely the Holy Dormition Pochayiv Lavra. This is reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the Ministry of Culture.

It is noted that during June 3-29, the commission should check the state of preservation of the property of the Kremenets-Pochayiv State Historical and Architectural Reserve, which was transferred to the UOC-MP in 2003 for free use.

The lease agreement was signed for 49 years. It is valid until 2052.

The commission was headed by Olha Rutkovska, head of the department for coordinating the activities of cultural institutions of the Department of Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture. The commission consisted of 7 members, including representatives of the Ternopil RMA, the State Emergency Service, and the Kremenets-Pochayiv Reserve.

The Pochayiv Assumption Monastery in the Kremenets region is the second largest Orthodox shrine in Ukraine after the Kyiv Cave Monastery. The complex of the Pochayiv Lavra includes 18 buildings.

Some of the buildings of the Pochayiv Lavra, namely six buildings, are on the balance sheet of the Kremenets-Pochayiv State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

