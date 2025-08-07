Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 31926 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 33466 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 85004 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 85785 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 85268 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 128045 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 71833 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
August 7, 06:56 AM • 46253 views
Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicionVideo
August 6, 10:17 PM • 45644 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 56485 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
59%
755mm
Popular news
UAV attacks on Russia and Crimea: military unit ablaze, oil refinery hit, and trains haltedPhotoVideoAugust 7, 08:55 AM • 66631 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 103820 views
Ukraine plans to withdraw from another CIS agreement: this time - on the crediting of work experienceAugust 7, 11:42 AM • 39010 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 74517 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 53348 views
Publications
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
03:56 PM • 31956 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?Photo01:59 PM • 53883 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhoto12:43 PM • 75027 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 85045 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 85824 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
Zakarpattia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 104205 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 132176 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 141278 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 132497 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 143067 views
Actual
The New York Times
Brent Crude
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Mi-8

Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4168 views

A group of people's deputies submitted bill No. 13596 to the Verkhovna Rada, which will allow dismissing Cabinet ministers based on the results of the interpellation procedure. This involves the parliament considering the issue of a minister's actions or inaction, demanding explanations and evaluating their activities.

Ministers are proposed to be dismissed by councils based on interpellation: a bill has been registered in parliament

A group of people's deputies has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would allow ministers to be dismissed from the Cabinet of Ministers following an interpellation procedure – a parliamentary review of a minister's actions or inactions with a demand for explanations and an assessment of their activities. This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill card No. 13596.

Details

According to the bill, the concept of "interpellation" is defined as the initiative-based mandatory consideration by the Verkhovna Rada of the issue of the activity of an individual member of the Cabinet of Ministers with a demand for explanations regarding issues within their authority, and the resolution of the question of the satisfactory nature of their work.

The concept of "deputy's demand for interpellation" is also defined as a written demand from people's deputies or a Verkhovna Rada committee, which is declared at a parliamentary session regarding the appointment of an interpellation.

The grounds for interpellation are decisions, actions, or inactions of individual government members, as a result of which:

  • the rights and interests of Ukraine, foreign states or other subjects of international law, territorial communities, individuals and legal entities may be violated;
    • obstacles may be created for the realization of legitimate interests or freedoms by subjects of legal relations;
      • any obligations may be unlawfully imposed on subjects of legal relations;
        • international treaties of Ukraine, concluded on behalf of the government of Ukraine or on behalf of ministries, may not be fulfilled, or fulfilled incompletely, or such treaties may be concluded in violation of the national interests of Ukraine.

          At least 45 deputies or a Verkhovna Rada committee have the right to address the Speaker of the Rada at a parliamentary session with a deputy's demand, which must contain:

          • information about the specific member of the Cabinet of Ministers regarding whom the interpellation is demanded;
            • statement of facts and circumstances;
              • signatures of people's deputies or an extract from the minutes of the committee meeting.

                The Speaker is obliged to consider the deputy's demand within 15 days and appoint an interpellation. At the same time, he sends the deputy's demand to the designated member of the Cabinet of Ministers at least four days before the interpellation, and a copy to the Prime Minister with an invitation to the consideration, indicating the date and time of the interpellation.

                Based on the results of the interpellation, the parliament has the right to declare the work of the Cabinet member unsatisfactory, which is adopted in the form of a resolution. If the resolution "fails" during the vote, then the work of the Cabinet member is deemed satisfactory.

                If the resolution receives the necessary votes, which declares the work of the Cabinet member unsatisfactory, then the Prime Minister is obliged to submit a proposal to the Verkhovna Rada for the dismissal of this government member.

                If the Prime Minister does not do this, the parliament can resolve the issue of dismissing the Cabinet member without the head of government's submission. If the work of the Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs, who are appointed by the President of Ukraine, is deemed unsatisfactory, the Rada recommends that the President submit a proposal for dismissal.

                The consideration of the interpellation issue during the plenary session begins with the Speaker's informing, after which the authorized deputy is given the floor for a report, which lasts up to 25 minutes. It must contain:

                • a reference to the specific decision, action, or inaction that served as the basis for the interpellation;
                  • analytical information regarding the subject of consideration.

                    After the report, the people's deputy who presented it answers oral questions for 20 minutes. The Prime Minister and the government member who is the subject of the interpellation also have the right to ask questions to the rapporteurs.

                    After the people's deputies answer questions and the committee's conclusion is heard, the Speaker asks the government member whose activity is being considered whether he agrees with the report and the draft resolution of the Verkhovna Rada on recognizing his work as unsatisfactory.

                    In case of agreement, no discussion on this issue is held, and the Speaker announces a vote on recognizing the government member's work as unsatisfactory.

                    If there is disagreement, he must deliver a report of up to 25 minutes. After the speech, he answers questions from representatives of parliamentary factions (deputy groups) and other people's deputies for 15 minutes.

                    The resolution on recognizing the work of a Cabinet member as unsatisfactory is considered adopted if it is supported by a majority of people's deputies from the constitutional composition, i.e., 226 votes.

                    Recall

                    The Verkhovna Rada approved the presidential law on NABU and SAP, demonstrating unexpected unanimity. However, behind the scenes, the "Servant of the People" faction is discussing strengthening the role of parliament and expanding control over the executive branch.

                    Pavlo Bashynskyi

                    Politics
                    World Bank
                    Servant of the People
                    National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
                    Verkhovna Rada
                    World Health Organization
                    NATO
                    Ukraine