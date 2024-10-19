France supports Victory Plan - Barrot
The French Foreign Minister announced his support for Ukraine's Victory Plan. France is ready to provide assistance in the military and civilian spheres.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said that France supports the Victory Plan of Ukraine and is ready to provide assistance in both military and civilian spheres. He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports.
"We support the Victory Plan because we have been with Ukraine for more than a thousand days and we are making the efforts that are necessary. Therefore, we will support Ukraine not only militarily, but we will also provide support in the civilian sphere," Barro said.
According to him, the Victory Plan is Ukraine's right to peace.
"At every stage of her struggle, we must provide support so that she can resist the aggressor. And at the moment when she decides and how she decides, it is possible to open peace talks. During President Zelensky's visit, these issues were raised. And, of course, our Ukrainian partners are also involved in these conversations," the French Foreign Minister added.
