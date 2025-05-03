Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a mortar, ammunition depot and infantry of the occupiers

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
May 2, 06:22 PM

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Publications
Exclusives
May 2, 06:38 PM

May 2, 06:47 PM

May 2, 06:54 PM

May 2, 07:43 PM

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM
May 2, 06:47 PM

May 2, 05:00 PM

May 2, 02:45 PM

May 2, 01:46 PM

May 2, 12:04 PM
Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a mortar, ammunition depot and infantry of the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 1476 views

Ukrainian assault troops launched a series of strikes on the positions of the occupiers. A mortar, an ammunition depot and enemy manpower were destroyed in one of the key directions.

Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a mortar, ammunition depot and infantry of the occupiers

Ukrainian assault troops destroyed a mortar, an ammunition depot and the occupiers' infantry. A video of the 5th separate Kyiv assault brigade is published on the Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that in one of the key directions of the front, the pilots of attack drones inflicted a series of accurate fire damage on three important targets of the Russian occupiers:

  • firing point with a mortar;
    • ammunition depot;
      • enemy manpower that was in cover.

        "After a series of observations and adjustments, the calculations opened fire - and each target was successfully hit," the video caption reads.

        Let us remind you

        The day before, a video appeared of drones destroying Russian occupiers during an attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

        Earlier, border guards showed how in Kharkiv region they destroyed enemy ammunition depots, a 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of the occupiers with drones.

        Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters28.04.25, 00:35 • 19227 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War
        Ukraine
