Assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the spectacular destruction of a mortar, ammunition depot and infantry of the occupiers

Ukrainian assault troops destroyed a mortar, an ammunition depot and the occupiers' infantry. A video of the 5th separate Kyiv assault brigade is published on the Telegram channel of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, UNN reports.

It is noted that in one of the key directions of the front, the pilots of attack drones inflicted a series of accurate fire damage on three important targets of the Russian occupiers:

firing point with a mortar;

ammunition depot;

enemy manpower that was in cover.

"After a series of observations and adjustments, the calculations opened fire - and each target was successfully hit," the video caption reads.

The day before, a video appeared of drones destroying Russian occupiers during an attempt to storm the positions of Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier, border guards showed how in Kharkiv region they destroyed enemy ammunition depots, a 2A42 cannon, vehicles, trucks and places of concentration of the occupiers with drones.

