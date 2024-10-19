Ukraine to receive first Mirage 2000 aircraft early next year - French Foreign Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
The French Foreign Minister announced the transfer of Mirage 2000 aircraft to Ukraine from the beginning of the new year. France will also train Ukrainian pilots and repair the aircraft.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who is on his first visit to Ukraine, said that from the beginning of the new year Ukraine will receive the Mirage 2000 aircraft promised by France and will train pilots. He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports.
The first Mirage 2000 aircraft will be delivered to Ukraine at the beginning of the new year. France will train pilots for these aircraft, and repair the equipment in Ukraine
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing to receive aircraft from France.