Exclusive
02:49 PM • 18242 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 25417 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 26727 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 21819 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 26716 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 42102 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 135353 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 73801 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 70787 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 62896 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Minimum specifics, maximum vagueness and dilution of meaning: the Center for Countering Disinformation revealed Putin's strategy for the meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2322 views

Tomorrow, August 15, a meeting between Putin and Trump will take place. The Russian dictator plans to show the American leader “historical materials” that are supposed to convince Trump that Ukraine is allegedly an “artificial state.”

Minimum specifics, maximum vagueness and dilution of meaning: the Center for Countering Disinformation revealed Putin's strategy for the meeting with Trump

The strategy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has always been to have a minimum of specifics, a maximum of vagueness, and a blurring of meanings. During his meeting with US President Donald Trump tomorrow, August 15, he will do exactly that. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by UNN.

Putin's main strategy in any diplomacy has always been a minimum of specifics, a maximum of vagueness, and a blurring of meanings. He simply always wastes time, blurs with historical nonsense and reflection on the past. Judging by the available information, tomorrow he will try to do exactly that 

- Kovalenko wrote.

Addition

During his meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will begin to show the American leader "historical materials" that are supposed to convince Trump that Ukraine is allegedly an "artificial state."

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, the exchange of prisoners, and spread fakes about Ukraine's loss of sovereignty.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine