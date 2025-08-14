The strategy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has always been to have a minimum of specifics, a maximum of vagueness, and a blurring of meanings. During his meeting with US President Donald Trump tomorrow, August 15, he will do exactly that. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, as reported by UNN.

Putin's main strategy in any diplomacy has always been a minimum of specifics, a maximum of vagueness, and a blurring of meanings. He simply always wastes time, blurs with historical nonsense and reflection on the past. Judging by the available information, tomorrow he will try to do exactly that - Kovalenko wrote.

Addition

During his meeting with United States President Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will begin to show the American leader "historical materials" that are supposed to convince Trump that Ukraine is allegedly an "artificial state."

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, the exchange of prisoners, and spread fakes about Ukraine's loss of sovereignty.