Millions in abuses involving aircraft tires for Logistics Forces: Assistant to MP and owner of a private company received suspicion notice

The assistant to the current People's Deputy of Ukraine and the owner of a private company have been served with a notice of suspicion in a criminal proceeding regarding the embezzlement of more than 27 million hryvnias from the Ministry of Defense during the procurement of aircraft tires for the Logistics Forces. This was reported by the NABU press service, according to UNN.

NABU and SAPO, together with the SBU, notified the assistant to the current People's Deputy of Ukraine and the owner of a private company of suspicion in a criminal proceeding regarding the appropriation of funds from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine amounting to over 27 million hryvnias. - the statement reads.

It is reported that, according to the investigation, the heads of two structural units of the Central Directorate for Aviation and Air Defense Support of the Armament of the Logistics Forces Command of the AFU abused their official position in favor of a private company to ensure its victory in tenders for the procurement of aviation components.

With the assistance of officials, price proposals from a predetermined circle of participants were submitted for consideration by the commission, which was intended to create the appearance of competitive struggle. However, more favorable commercial offers from another participant were either deliberately distorted or completely ignored. The interests of the "needed" company were lobbied by the assistant to the current People's Deputy of Ukraine, who, after its victory, ensured the unhindered payment by the Ministry of Defense for the concluded contracts. - NABU adds.

According to the scheme, the company owner, using a controlled company registered in the EU, purchased tires for military aviation directly from manufacturers and sold them through the company at prices inflated by 2-3 times.

As a result of the scheme, the Logistics Forces of the AFU overpaid 27.3 million hryvnias for the products, which the participants legalized and used at their own discretion.

Earlier, in November 2024, two more participants in the scheme were notified of suspicion – a current and a former serviceman of the AFU Logistics Forces.

