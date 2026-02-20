$43.270.03
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Military serviceman AWOL detained for knife attack on two people in Kyiv - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2186 views

In Kyiv, a 26-year-old serviceman who was AWOL was detained for stabbing a man in the neck and cutting a woman's face. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Military serviceman AWOL detained for knife attack on two people in Kyiv - police

In Kyiv, police detained an assailant who attempted murder and inflicted severe bodily injuries on two Kyiv residents, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the suspect, while intoxicated, provoked a conflict with a passerby and stabbed the man in the neck. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition. 

Later that same evening, as reported by the police, the assailant approached a 56-year-old Kyiv resident and offered to walk her home. "Near the entrance, he insistently demanded to stay overnight, and after being refused, he pulled out a knife and cut the woman's face," the police noted.

"The detainee is a 26-year-old local resident, a serviceman who is AWOL," the police reported.

At the request of the investigators, the assailant, as indicated, will remain in custody and faces up to 15 years in prison.

