Military serviceman AWOL detained for knife attack on two people in Kyiv - police

In Kyiv, police detained an assailant who attempted murder and inflicted severe bodily injuries on two Kyiv residents, the Main Department of the National Police in the capital reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the suspect, while intoxicated, provoked a conflict with a passerby and stabbed the man in the neck. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Later that same evening, as reported by the police, the assailant approached a 56-year-old Kyiv resident and offered to walk her home. "Near the entrance, he insistently demanded to stay overnight, and after being refused, he pulled out a knife and cut the woman's face," the police noted.

"The detainee is a 26-year-old local resident, a serviceman who is AWOL," the police reported.

At the request of the investigators, the assailant, as indicated, will remain in custody and faces up to 15 years in prison.

