Military propaganda has been incorporated into Moscow’s metro infrastructure — CPD

In Moscow, the General Karbyshev Boulevard metro station was opened, with an inscription dedicated to the war against Ukraine placed in its vestibule alongside World War II symbolism. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that bas-reliefs depicting modern Russian sappers, military equipment, and combat drones have appeared on the walls. The facility was opened with putin personally in attendance, indicating support for this step at the highest level.

This is a clear marker of a change in the approach to propaganda: from temporary forms — banners, posters, television segments, and so on — the kremlin is moving to permanent monumentalism. Integrating military symbols into places used daily by millions of people is intended to normalize the war once and for all, turning it into a familiar backdrop - the article says.

Russia uses Ukrainian prisoners of war to spread Kremlin propaganda — CPD

It is noted that, in addition, the attempt to embed war propaganda in infrastructure facilities indicates that the kremlin is not interested in peace scenarios.

"On the contrary, the Russian authorities seek to entrench the cult of war even more deeply in the minds of citizens, preparing society for a prolonged existence under conditions of armed aggression," the CCD concludes.

Reminder

According to the CCD, the visit of Patriarch kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church to the wounded Metropolitan of Horlivka and Sloviansk is a classic example of how the ROC and its head use the religious context and wartime events to promote the kremlin's political and ideological narratives.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, drinking water has become a pretext for propaganda — CNS