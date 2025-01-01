Milan bans smoking on the street: fines up to 240 euros

Milan, Italy's second largest city, has banned smoking on the street and in public places, UNN reports citing Euronews.

Details

The citywide ban came into effect on January 1. Violators can be fined between €40 and €240.

Local authorities say that the measure applies to "all public places, including streets," but an exception is made for "isolated places." Those who smoke in such places must be at least 10 meters away from other people.

The current ban is the latest step in an initiative launched in 2021 to improve air quality in the city. According to officials, this is done to protect the health of citizens from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke.

The ban, however, does not apply to e-cigarettes and vapes.

Addendum

In 2020, the Milan City Council adopted an ordinance on air quality in the city, which, among other things, provides for a gradual ban and reduction of smoking. In 2021, the first restriction was put in place, banning smoking in public parks, playgrounds, bus stops, and sports facilities.

The ban, which is being introduced ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, is intended to significantly improve air quality in the city.

Milan is one of the most air-polluted cities in Europe. The fashion center is located in the center of the Po industrial valley and also suffers from a large amount of emissions related to car traffic.