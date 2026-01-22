MHP's new Eurobond issue as a confirmation of investor confidence in the company

MHP became the first company in Ukraine to close a deal on a new eurobond issue after the start of the full-scale war. This is not only an important financial step but also a clear signal of long-term trust from international investors and financial institutions in MHP's business model resilience, quality of corporate governance, and the company's ability to operate under unprecedented challenges. Throughout the war, MHP has repeatedly confirmed its ability to timely fulfill obligations, maintain financial discipline, and ensure operational continuity, writes UNN.

The first eurobond issue after the full-scale invasion effectively opens the public bond market window for Ukraine. This is a historic event for the country's economy, which is overcoming the challenges of war.

MHP SE, the parent company of a leading international food and agro-tech group headquartered in Ukraine, announced that it has priced an offering of bonds for a total principal amount of US$450.0 million with a rate of 10.500% and a maturity in 2029 (hereinafter – the "Bonds"), which will be issued by its wholly-owned subsidiary, MHP Lux S.A., registered in Luxembourg; the obligations under the Bonds will be guaranteed by MHP SE, certain of its subsidiaries registered in Ukraine, and MHP Europe Limited.

MHP SE intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the Bonds, together with its own cash contribution of US$100 million, to finance a tender offer and repurchase with subsequent redemption of all outstanding MHP Lux S.A. bonds for a total principal amount of US$550 million with a rate of 6.95% and a maturity in 2026 (hereinafter – the "2026 Bonds").

Any 2026 Bonds not tendered in the tender offer and repurchased for redemption are expected to be redeemed at par value in accordance with the notice of redemption published concurrently with the tender offer announcement on February 18, 2026.

These steps will allow the company to continue ensuring stable operations and developing its business in the medium and long term. At the same time, even in wartime conditions, MHP remains a reliable partner for financial stakeholders, including eurobond holders. Despite numerous complex challenges faced by the company, MHP finds opportunities to fulfill its obligations, adhering to legal requirements and established deadlines.

