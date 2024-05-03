MFA warns Ukrainians against visiting crowded places in Tbilisi

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95047 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109881 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152594 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156398 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252504 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174607 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165794 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29495 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25787 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32835 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25650 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22866 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252504 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227034 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212988 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238678 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225382 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95047 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69074 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75559 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113346 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114224 views
MFA warns Ukrainians against visiting crowded places in Tbilisi

MFA warns Ukrainians against visiting crowded places in Tbilisi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36335 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainian citizens avoid visiting crowded places and participating in protests in Tbilisi due to the ongoing mass demonstrations in the city.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that citizens avoid visiting crowded places in the city in connection with mass protests in Tbilisi. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the mass protests in Tbilisi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens avoid visiting crowded places in the city, do not participate in meetings and demonstrations, strictly follow the rules of stay of foreigners in the country, and take into account the reports of the media and local authorities

the agency said in a statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that in case of an emergency, as well as in case of "circumstances that require an urgent consular response, we recommend that you contact the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia.

Protests against the law on foreign agents have resumed in Tbilisi. Law enforcers use pepper spray on activists01.05.24, 21:43 • 30200 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
tbilisiTbilisi
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

