MFA warns Ukrainians against visiting crowded places in Tbilisi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that citizens avoid visiting crowded places in the city in connection with mass protests in Tbilisi. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the mass protests in Tbilisi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens avoid visiting crowded places in the city, do not participate in meetings and demonstrations, strictly follow the rules of stay of foreigners in the country, and take into account the reports of the media and local authorities the agency said in a statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that in case of an emergency, as well as in case of "circumstances that require an urgent consular response, we recommend that you contact the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia.

Protests against the law on foreign agents have resumed in Tbilisi. Law enforcers use pepper spray on activists