Protests against the law on foreign agents have resumed in Tbilisi. Law enforcers use pepper spray on activists

A rally against the law on foreign agents has gathered in Tbilisi again. Law enforcement officers have already used pepper gas against activists, UNN reports with reference to Paper Kartuli.

The protesters filled the entire area in front of the parliament building, Rustaveli Avenue and some adjacent streets. Interpressnews writes that the protesters plan to start a "non-violent movement" through the streets of Tbilisi.

Later it became known that the special forces used tear gas and pepper spray against the participants of the rally .

They sprayed Chichinadze and Rustaveli.

Earlier in the evening on May 1, the Interior Ministry said that security forces had left the area around the parliament, and that the protesters could hold the rally in a place of their choice.

Georgian Parliament passes law on foreign agents in second reading amid protests

On April 30, the Georgian parliament continued the second reading of the law on "foreign agents." The law was strongly criticized by international organizations, the EU, and the United States, and mass protests continued in Tbilisi throughout April. On the night of May 1, police and riot police used water cannons, pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

The ruling party claims that behind the protests is a revolutionary plan to change the government in Georgia, which has been supported for several years by Western funds through NGOs and the media.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, commenting on its actions at the rally, stated that the action was violent and the measures taken were proportionate.