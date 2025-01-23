Commenting on statements about calls for lowering the age of mobilization in Ukraine, Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi said that we should wait for Ukrainian-American contacts. Kyiv's general position is that it needs more defense capabilities. He said this during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

As for (lowering - ed.) the mobilization age, let's wait for Ukrainian-American contacts. Contacts have not begun, contacts will begin, and then we will be able to inform you what topics are being discussed, in what form. I think it's too early to talk about it now - Tychy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine's general position is that Kyiv needs more defense capabilities, in greater numbers, faster.

We have troops and people who are underarmed. That is, our need for weapons does not cover the number of units and brigades. Therefore, we believe that the priority task is to provide additional capabilities and certain types of capabilities - Tikhiy noted.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy opposed lowering the mobilization age, as demanded by the United States, noting that this would only lead to an increase in the number of unarmed people at the front.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that more than 100 brigades on the battlefield need to be updated with military equipment on a daily basis. Zelensky emphasized the priority of technical equipment and training for the military.

On January 12, Mike Waltz , the future National Security Advisor to the US President, stated that it is necessary to solve the problems with human resources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to create new units and stabilize the situation at the front. After that, it will be possible to move on to agreements on Ukraine.