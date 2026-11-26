Photo: REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Mexico seeks to hold a meeting with U.S. aviation authorities to discuss granting SpaceX permission to use Mexican airspace, as well as possibly relocating its launch site. President Claudia Sheinbaum said this on Thursday amid rising tensions between Mexico City and Elon Musk’s trillion-dollar company, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

SpaceX’s activities near the U.S.-Mexico border are becoming an increasingly acute political issue in Mexico. The country’s authorities accuse SpaceX of polluting the environment and causing other damage to nature: debris from the company’s rockets launched from Texas sometimes falls on Mexican soil. In addition, Mexico has expressed concern over violations related to the use of its airspace.

The Trump administration approved Musk’s plan to place data centers in space

"Through the embassy, we are seeking to arrange a meeting between the U.S. and Mexican space agencies. The aim is to resolve issues concerning the use of Mexican airspace (in particular, to determine the permissible frequency of such flights) and, if necessary, discuss relocating the launch site," she said during a morning press conference.

"There is also the issue of debris," she added.

The U.S. Embassy advised Reuters to contact the U.S. State Department, which has not yet provided comment on the possible meeting. SpaceX also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sheinbaum’s statement.

The US threatened to cut off SpaceX from government funding over Starshield outages in Ukraine

SpaceX has previously denied allegations of environmental pollution.

At the beginning of this month, Mexican authorities reported that debris belonging to the company had been found on the coast of the border state of Tamaulipas.

In its statement, SpaceX said it had sent specialists to identify the items found and organize cleanup operations. The company also stated: "Independent testing of the materials used in the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster (including toxicity analyses) confirms that they pose no chemical, biological, or toxicological risks."