Mexico sent the United States a protest note over the opening of an anonymous hotline to collect information about Mexican criminals and corrupt officials. Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum said this, ABC News reported, writes UNN.

Details

Sheinbaum regarded Washington's initiative as interference in the country's internal affairs.

We made it absolutely clear that our relations with the United States are based on coordination, not subordination — the president emphasized.

Last week, the head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Terry Cole, announced the opening of an anonymous hotline to collect information about drug cartels, their accomplices, and corrupt officials in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. A similar initiative is planned for the state of Jalisco.

Mexico called on the United States to fight drug cartels on its own territory

Sheinbaum emphasized that Washington should focus on combating drug trafficking and drug consumption within the United States. At the same time, Mexico will continue fighting the cartels and stopping the supply of drugs to the American market.

The diplomatic dispute arose shortly after the arrest in Mexico, with U.S. assistance, of a drug lord known as "El Chapo Isidro."

Washington requested his extradition, but Mexico's Attorney General Ernestina Godoy said that the drug lord would be tried in her country.

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