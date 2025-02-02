Mexican President announces similar retaliatory tariffs against the United States

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced the introduction of retaliatory customs and non-customs measures against the United States after the decision of the Donald Trump administration to impose a 25% duty on Mexican goods. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to Sheinbaum, this is a necessary step to protect national interests, but she emphasized that Mexico does not seek to escalate the conflict, but calls for cooperation and dialogue with Washington.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of stiff tariffs on goods from Canada, China, and Mexico, arguing that it is a fight against illegal migration and the flow of fentanyl across the Mexican border.

In response to these accusations, Sheinbaum emphasized that since she took office in October, the Mexican government has already seized 20 million doses of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl and detained more than 10,000 people involved in drug trafficking.

Recall

The US President signed three executive orders on new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. US importers will pay an additional 25% tax on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% on Chinese goods.