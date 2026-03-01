Mexican authorities officially handed over the body of slain cartel leader "El Mencho" to his family

Photo: AP

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico has completed the identification process and handed over the remains of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the country's most powerful drug cartel, to his relatives. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The crime boss, known by the nickname "El Mencho," was eliminated during a special operation by the Mexican army last week. The official return of the body took place only after thorough genetic examinations, which confirmed a direct blood relationship between the deceased and the individuals who requested the remains.

Genetic examination and adherence to procedural norms

Prosecutors emphasized that the body transfer was carried out in strict accordance with established legal protocols. Laboratory DNA tests were a necessary step for the final confirmation of the death of the leader of the "Jalisco New Generation" cartel, as his death was of strategic importance for national security.

Only after receiving irrefutable scientific evidence did the authorities allow the family to take the remains for subsequent burial, marking the legal conclusion of the case of Mexico's most wanted criminal.

Wave of terror and large-scale unrest after the elimination of the drug lord

The death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes provoked an unprecedented outbreak of violence that swept across about 20 states of the country. In response to the killing of their leader, cartel militants launched a series of terrorist attacks, which have already killed more than 70 people, including civilians and law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement agencies remain on high alert, as the transfer of the body could become a pretext for new clashes during farewell ceremonies, which criminal groups often use to demonstrate their power.

