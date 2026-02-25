Mexican President assures "no risk" to 2026 World Cup after riots over drug cartel leader's death

$43.260.03
09:16 AM • 1238 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 2138 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 4474 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 4274 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 14592 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 23725 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 20077 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19523 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 16727 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 15846 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Electricity outage schedules
Russia at the UN Security Council: Europe is not inclined to support trilateral negotiations on resolving the "Ukrainian crisis"February 25, 12:08 AM • 9600 views
Russians are buying real estate near military facilities in Europe - The TelegraphFebruary 25, 12:45 AM • 11349 views
Germany will not boycott the opening of the Paralympics due to the participation of Russians and BelarusiansFebruary 25, 01:19 AM • 6464 views
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 7678 views
The "thousand cuts" tactic: Russians adopted the experience of World War II in the war against Ukraine - France24February 25, 03:06 AM • 5460 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 31018 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 41575 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 59279 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 76536 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 79067 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 10350 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 14143 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 16659 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 21659 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 30435 views
Technology
Shahed-136
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network

Mexican President assures "no risk" to 2026 World Cup after riots over drug cartel leader's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1904 views

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated there are no risks for 2026 World Cup fans after riots caused by the death of a drug cartel leader. She assured safety and normalization of the situation, and FIFA confirmed the tournament will be held in Mexico.

Mexican President assures "no risk" to 2026 World Cup after riots over drug cartel leader's death

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Tuesday that "there is no risk" for fans coming to the country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after riots erupted following the capture and death of Mexico's most wanted drug cartel leader, particularly in the state of Jalisco, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Sheinbaum said that "all guarantees" of security for the major international football tournament, which is expected to attract crowds of fans from all over the world to matches in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Jalisco's capital, Guadalajara, have been provided.

She stated that the situation is normalizing, and security forces are working to ensure public safety after supporters of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera set up roadblocks and set fire to buses and shops across the country to retaliate for his killing during a military raid on Sunday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told reporters on Tuesday that he felt "very calm" about holding the summer tournament in Mexico. "Everything will be great," he said.

A FIFA representative said that the organization is closely monitoring the situation and is in close contact with the authorities.

"We will continue to adhere to the actions and directives of various government agencies aimed at ensuring public safety and restoring normalcy, and we reaffirm our close cooperation with federal, regional, and local authorities," the representative said.

Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus on Tuesday confirmed the state's participation in the tournament and confirmed a number of upcoming events in the region.

"FIFA has absolutely no intention of excluding any stadiums from Mexico. The three stadiums remain completely unchanged," Lemus said.

Mexico will host 13 of the 104 World Cup matches. Four of them will be held in Guadalajara. Several preliminary friendly matches will also take place in Mexico before the tournament opens on June 11.

Local Mexican leagues postponed some matches scheduled for Sunday, the day cartel members coordinated a series of violent attacks across the country after the operation to capture Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."

Sheinbaum largely follows the political map of her predecessor Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who prioritized fighting poverty and other root causes of violence, adopting the slogan "hugs, not bullets."

When asked whether Oseguera's killing was a departure from this policy, Sheinbaum replied that it would never happen.

"The arrest of a suspected criminal with an arrest warrant can lead to similar circumstances, but we strive for peace, not war," she said.

The arrests of other high-ranking cartel figures in Sinaloa state in recent years have also provoked retaliatory cartel actions, including shootouts and car arsons.

In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five states22.02.26, 21:41 • 23994 views

Julia Shramko

SportsNews of the World