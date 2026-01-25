Meta Platforms accused of false claims about WhatsApp privacy - Bloomberg

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
10:05 AM • 1404 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 4182 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 19482 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 37617 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 31770 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 40713 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 38606 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 48694 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 45192 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35808 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.2m/s
80%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Residential buildings and critical infrastructure: 170 objects damaged by Russian strikes on Saturday - Ministry of Internal AffairsJanuary 25, 01:15 AM • 10864 views
EU concerned about Trump's broad powers in Peace Council - ReutersJanuary 25, 01:52 AM • 6214 views
US believes Washington's security guarantees for Ukraine are more important than European ones - PoliticoJanuary 25, 03:02 AM • 5014 views
ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention centerJanuary 25, 03:35 AM • 15539 views
Freezing temperatures in the US: Three people die in New YorkJanuary 25, 04:08 AM • 3928 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 75881 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 89010 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 101647 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 95424 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 96405 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Klymenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 16859 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 17257 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 33930 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 34554 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 47473 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
The Times

Meta Platforms accused of false claims about WhatsApp privacy - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

A group of plaintiffs has filed a lawsuit in a US court against Meta Platforms, accusing the company of making false statements regarding the privacy and security of messages on WhatsApp. The plaintiffs claim that Meta has access to users' "private" messages.

Meta Platforms accused of false claims about WhatsApp privacy - Bloomberg

A group of plaintiffs has filed a lawsuit in a US court against Meta Platforms, Inc., accusing the company of making false statements regarding the privacy and security of messages in the WhatsApp service. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the lawsuit, filed on Friday in the US District Court in San Francisco, alleges that Meta's claims of end-to-end encryption in WhatsApp are false. The plaintiffs state that Meta and WhatsApp "store, analyze, and have access to virtually all of users' supposedly 'private' messages."

Plaintiffs from Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, and South Africa joined the lawsuit. The document also mentions "whistleblowers," but their names are not disclosed.

Meta has made end-to-end encryption a central feature of WhatsApp, stating that messages are only accessible to the sender and recipient. The app notes that "only participants in this chat can read, listen to, or share" messages, and encryption is enabled by default.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone called the lawsuit "frivolous" and stated that the company "will seek sanctions against the plaintiffs' attorney."

Any claim that people's messages on WhatsApp are not encrypted is categorically false and absurd. WhatsApp has been end-to-end encrypted using the Signal Protocol for a decade. This lawsuit is a frivolous fabrication.

- spokesperson Andy Stone said in an email to Bloomberg.

Recall

Solos Technology Ltd. has sued Meta Platforms Inc. and EssilorLuxottica SA. The plaintiff claims that Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses use Solos' patented technologies without permission.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
Social network
WhatsApp
Bloomberg L.P.
Mexico
Brazil
Australia
India
South Africa
San Francisco
United States