Meta Platforms accused of false claims about WhatsApp privacy - Bloomberg

A group of plaintiffs has filed a lawsuit in a US court against Meta Platforms, Inc., accusing the company of making false statements regarding the privacy and security of messages in the WhatsApp service. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the lawsuit, filed on Friday in the US District Court in San Francisco, alleges that Meta's claims of end-to-end encryption in WhatsApp are false. The plaintiffs state that Meta and WhatsApp "store, analyze, and have access to virtually all of users' supposedly 'private' messages."

Plaintiffs from Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, and South Africa joined the lawsuit. The document also mentions "whistleblowers," but their names are not disclosed.

Meta has made end-to-end encryption a central feature of WhatsApp, stating that messages are only accessible to the sender and recipient. The app notes that "only participants in this chat can read, listen to, or share" messages, and encryption is enabled by default.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone called the lawsuit "frivolous" and stated that the company "will seek sanctions against the plaintiffs' attorney."

Any claim that people's messages on WhatsApp are not encrypted is categorically false and absurd. WhatsApp has been end-to-end encrypted using the Signal Protocol for a decade. This lawsuit is a frivolous fabrication. - spokesperson Andy Stone said in an email to Bloomberg.

Recall

