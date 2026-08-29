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Merz wants to accuse Russia of the appearance of a drone carrying explosives in Leipzig — Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to hold Russia responsible for a drone carrying explosives at Leipzig Airport. He also wants to impose sanctions.

Merz wants to accuse Russia of the appearance of a drone carrying explosives in Leipzig — Politico

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz plans to explicitly hold Russia responsible for a drone carrying explosives in the city of Leipzig. This is reported by Politico, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Merz wants to hold Russia responsible for the appearance of a drone carrying explosives at Leipzig Airport and impose sanctions. At the same time, another EU sanctions package is being prepared in parallel.

The relevant public statement is planned for the beginning of next week, when the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting will take place in Ireland. However, this could also happen earlier, the publication reports.

Context

At the beginning of August, a drone with a detonator was discovered at Leipzig Airport next to a Ukrainian Antonov aircraft.

Later, the German authorities stated that they were investigating the incident as possible sabotage, while the interior minister called it a hybrid attack.

In addition, U.S. intelligence established that the unmanned aerial vehicle found at Leipzig/Halle Airport near the Ukrainian An-124 belongs to Russia.

Reminder

Russia is already testing NATO's response to military aggression and may move on to more dangerous provocations. At the same time, Europe's weak point remains the low pace of defense production and shortages of certain types of weapons.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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