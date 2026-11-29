In the Swiss Alps, an ancient bronze ornament was discovered as glaciers melted. Archaeologists believe it may have been a ritual offering to a deity. La Brújula Verde reports, according to UNN.

Details

The unusual find was discovered at the Lötschen mountain pass in the Bernese Alps, at an altitude of more than 2,600 meters above sea level. The artifact is a rigid bronze neck ornament with small loops at the ends.

Experts from the Archaeological Service of the Canton of Bern dated the find to between 2000 and 1700 BC.

What the ancient ornament revealed about the inhabitants of the Alps

Researchers assume that the bronze ornament may have been deliberately left high in the mountains as an offering to a deity. At the same time, its actual purpose remains undetermined.

Archaeologists had previously found similar ornaments in ancient burials on the opposite side of the Bernese Alps, near Lake Thun.

According to scientists, this indicates that people were regularly crossing high-mountain Alpine passes as long as about 4,000 years ago.

A well-preserved Roman iron chain was found in Switzerland