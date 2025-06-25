Meloni: Resolve on Iran should be shown regarding ceasefire in Ukraine

The determination shown regarding the war between Iran and Israel must now be demonstrated regarding Ukraine and the Gaza Strip. This was stated by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the NATO summit, UNN reports with reference to ANSA.

Details

According to her, she had a dialogue on this issue with US President Donald Trump.

I told President Donald Trump and stated at the summit that the same determination shown regarding the war between Israel and Iran should be shown regarding the other two ceasefire agreements – for Ukraine and for Gaza," said Meloni to journalists. – Meloni told reporters.

According to the publication, Meloni and Trump had a long conversation while sitting next to each other at a leaders' dinner at the King of the Netherlands' residence in The Hague during the NATO summit on Tuesday.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that he did not discuss a ceasefire with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but would like to discuss it with Putin. Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting with Trump, calling it meaningful, and included the ceasefire in the discussed issues.

Also, Trump stated that "it will be seen" whether the US will provide funds for the defense of Ukraine this year. He noted that Putin must stop the war because "people are dying in large numbers."

Italy obtained "flexible" conditions for increasing defense spending – Meloni