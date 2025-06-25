Italy obtained "flexible" conditions for increasing defense spending – Meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the country will achieve new NATO targets for defense spending through a flexible approach and without redirecting funds from other budget priorities. Italy, which currently spends 1.5% of GDP on defense, plans to gradually increase this figure.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that her country can achieve new NATO goals thanks to a flexible approach.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the new NATO goals are accessible for Italy, as they provide countries with "full flexibility" regarding how to achieve them.
Reuters reported that the politician also insisted that no euro would be redirected from other budgetary priorities to finance the planned increase in defense spending.
According to Reuters, 5 days ago, Italy, which is being forced to increase defense spending, criticized "stupid" EU rules.
Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti stated that according to the Commission's scheme, member states not subject to the EU's excessive deficit procedure will be able to use additional freedom of action on defense without violating budget rules, even if their deficit exceeds the limit of 3% of GDP.
Currently, Italy spends about 1.5% of GDP on defense, which is significantly lower than the new alliance goals. However, thanks to the "flexibility" obtained, the country plans to gradually increase this figure without reducing other budget items.
Analysts note that this approach will allow Italy to avoid sharp economic shocks, but may provoke criticism from other NATO members who have already significantly increased their defense budgets.