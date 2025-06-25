Italy obtained "flexible" conditions for increasing defense spending – Meloni

$41.790.08
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
04:35 PM • 4350 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 16670 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 27427 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
01:56 PM • 31347 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 35114 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 42015 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 49095 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 61903 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76031 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105057 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Popular news
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 73685 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summitJune 25, 08:58 AM • 75202 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new roundJune 25, 09:53 AM • 93691 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 109666 views
NATO has reached an agreement to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - media12:25 PM • 45289 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decrease04:14 PM • 15452 views
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 37509 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with tasteJune 25, 10:16 AM • 109909 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 142083 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 183122 views
UNN Lite
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protests04:39 PM • 7296 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"03:21 PM • 13333 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 52530 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 59287 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 71104 views
Italy obtained "flexible" conditions for increasing defense spending – Meloni

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the country will achieve new NATO targets for defense spending through a flexible approach and without redirecting funds from other budget priorities. Italy, which currently spends 1.5% of GDP on defense, plans to gradually increase this figure.

Italy obtained "flexible" conditions for increasing defense spending – Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that her country can achieve new NATO goals thanks to a flexible approach.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Guardian.

Details

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the new NATO goals are accessible for Italy, as they provide countries with "full flexibility" regarding how to achieve them.

- writes Guardian.

Reuters reported that the politician also insisted that no euro would be redirected from other budgetary priorities to finance the planned increase in defense spending.

Additionally

According to Reuters, 5 days ago, Italy, which is being forced to increase defense spending, criticized "stupid" EU rules.

Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti stated that according to the Commission's scheme, member states not subject to the EU's excessive deficit procedure will be able to use additional freedom of action on defense without violating budget rules, even if their deficit exceeds the limit of 3% of GDP.

Currently, Italy spends about 1.5% of GDP on defense, which is significantly lower than the new alliance goals. However, thanks to the "flexibility" obtained, the country plans to gradually increase this figure without reducing other budget items.

Analysts note that this approach will allow Italy to avoid sharp economic shocks, but may provoke criticism from other NATO members who have already significantly increased their defense budgets.  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Giorgia Meloni
NATO
European Union
Italy
