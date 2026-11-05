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Melania Trump received an order from Ukraine and handed letters to Zelenskyy and Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10893 views

At the White House, Melania Trump was presented with a Ukrainian order after the mission in Oleshky. In turn, the U.S. first lady handed letters to Zelenskyy and Putin.

Melania Trump received an order from Ukraine and handed letters to Zelenskyy and Putin
Dmytro Lubinets and Melania Trump

A meeting between U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place at the White House following the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. Official representatives of Kyiv — Davyd Arakhamia and Dmytro Lubinets — presented the U.S. first lady with the Order of Princess Olga, 1st Class, reports UNN.

"I have only one request on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people: please continue doing your work and supporting people," Lubinets said before presenting the order.

Zelenskyy awarded Melania Trump the Order of Princess Olga04.11.26, 10:39 • 5964 views

In addition

For his part, representative of the Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev brought Melania Trump a drawing purportedly from an 11-year-old girl from Oleshky who had moved to the Russian Federation, with the inscription "I LOVE MELANIA".

For her part, the U.S. first lady handed official representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation letters addressed to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

Nearly 800 people evacuated as part of a mission in Oleshky - Melania Trump02.11.26, 08:50 • 5081 view

Antonina Tumanova

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