MCIP: invaders destroyed 31 cultural sites in Ukraine in a month

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has updated the statistics of cultural infrastructure damaged and destroyed by Russians since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression. According to the updated data, the invaders destroyed 31 cultural sites in a month, UNN calculated.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of full-scale Russian aggression. Thus, as of January 25, 2024, 1938 cultural infrastructure facilities (including cultural institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and other central executive bodies), excluding cultural heritage sites, suffered damage. Of these, 314 were destroyed (16%). - the Ministry of Culture reported.

Details

As of the end of January, the total losses of state-owned cultural institutions amounted to: 28 units (9%); communal form of ownership: 1910 units (6%).

The cultural infrastructure in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv and the city of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the most from the invaders.

The largest group of cultural infrastructure facilities that suffered damage or destruction are clubs (48% of the total number of cultural infrastructure facilities that suffered damage).

They are generally damaged:

- clubs - 929;

- libraries - 689;

- art education institutions - 154;

- museums and galleries - 113;

- theaters, cinemas and philharmonic societies - 38;

- parks, zoos, reserves - 12;

- circuses - 3.

It is noted that clubs, libraries, museums, theaters, philharmonic societies and art education institutions in 277 territorial communities (18.9% of the total number of UTCs) in the following regions were destroyed:

Vinnytsia (3.2%),

Dnipropetrovska (19%),

Donetsk (83%),

Zhytomyr (17%),

Transcarpathian (2%),

Zaporizhzhia (36%),

Kyivska (27%),

Luhansk (46%),

Lviv (4%),

Mykolaivska (44%),

Odesa (9%),

Poltava (2%),

Sumy (51%),

Kharkiv (54%),

Kherson (43%),

Khmelnytsky (17%),

Cherkasy (6%),

Chernihiv (47%),

Kirovograd (2%)

As of the end of January 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions are still under temporary occupation, which makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure objects damaged during the hostilities and occupation.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported, that 872 monuments of Ukraine's cultural heritage have been destroyed or damaged due to Russian aggression in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In addition, as of December 25, 2023, 1907 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered losses . Total losses of state-owned cultural institutions: 23 objects (9%); municipal ownership: 1884 objects (6%).