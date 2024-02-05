MCIP: invaders destroyed 31 cultural sites in Ukraine in a month

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71539 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117956 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122800 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164762 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165209 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267616 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176850 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166843 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237695 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100553 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 65335 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 37603 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34022 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 47402 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267616 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237695 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223016 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248473 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234612 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117956 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100392 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100826 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117318 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117956 views
Actual
MCIP: invaders destroyed 31 cultural sites in Ukraine in a month

MCIP: invaders destroyed 31 cultural sites in Ukraine in a month

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27255 views

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has updated statistics, according to which, as of January 25, 2024, 1,938 cultural infrastructure facilities were destroyed as a result of Russian aggression, of which 314 were destroyed and 1,624 were damaged.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine has updated the statistics of cultural infrastructure damaged and destroyed by Russians since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression.  According to the updated data, the invaders destroyed 31 cultural sites in a month, UNN calculated.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of full-scale Russian aggression. Thus, as of January 25, 2024, 1938 cultural infrastructure facilities (including cultural institutions subordinated to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy and other central executive bodies), excluding cultural heritage sites, suffered damage. Of these, 314 were destroyed (16%).

- the Ministry of Culture reported.

Details

As of the end of January, the total losses of state-owned cultural institutions amounted to: 28 units (9%); communal form of ownership: 1910 units (6%).

The cultural infrastructure in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv and the city of Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered the most from the invaders.

ImageImage

The largest group of cultural infrastructure facilities that suffered damage or destruction are clubs (48% of the total number of cultural infrastructure facilities that suffered damage).  

They are generally damaged:

-        clubs - 929;

-        libraries - 689;       

-        art education institutions - 154;                  

-        museums and galleries - 113;

-        theaters, cinemas and philharmonic societies - 38;

-        parks, zoos, reserves - 12;

-        circuses - 3.

It is noted that clubs, libraries, museums, theaters, philharmonic societies and art education institutions in 277 territorial communities  (18.9% of the total number of UTCs) in the following regions were destroyed:

  • Vinnytsia (3.2%), 
  • Dnipropetrovska (19%), 
  • Donetsk (83%), 
  • Zhytomyr (17%), 
  • Transcarpathian (2%), 
  • Zaporizhzhia (36%), 
  • Kyivska (27%), 
  • Luhansk (46%), 
  • Lviv (4%), 
  • Mykolaivska (44%), 
  • Odesa  (9%), 
  • Poltava (2%), 
  • Sumy (51%), 
  • Kharkiv (54%), 
  • Kherson (43%), 
  • Khmelnytsky (17%), 
  • Cherkasy (6%), 
  • Chernihiv (47%), 
  • Kirovograd (2%) 

As of the end of January 2024, almost the entire territory of Luhansk and significant parts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions are still under temporary occupation, which makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of cultural infrastructure objects damaged during the hostilities and occupation.

Saving cultural heritage from enemy shelling: books and paintings are being digitized in Odesa region31.01.24, 09:14 • 25329 views

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reported, that 872 monuments of Ukraine's cultural heritage have been destroyed or damaged due to Russian aggression in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In addition, as of December 25, 2023, 1907 cultural infrastructure facilities suffered losses . Total losses of state-owned cultural institutions: 23 objects (9%); municipal ownership: 1884 objects (6%).

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCulture
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising